Brazil says UN Council ‘fails’ in crisis

During the meeting of the UN Security Council (United Nations) today, the ambassador of Brazil, Ronaldo Costa Filho, said that the summit has “failed” to resolve Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We cannot ignore the role that the Council is supposed to play but is not playing in the current situation. A number of meetings have been held in this chamber under the situation in Ukraine and it seems that no matter how many meetings we call, a ceasefire and an end of all hostilities still remains an elusive solution,” he said.

“This is not a paradox, rather it is a failure of the Council to act constructively in addressing this topic,” he concluded.

According to Costa Filho, Brazil’s position is to demand that the other members of the Council be active in seeking solutions to end the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Attack on the plant motivated meeting

The UN Security Council (United Nations) meets this afternoon (Brasilia time), in the USA, to discuss the fire at a power plant in Ukraine after an attack by Russia. The fire was extinguished this morning (Kiev time). US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield condemned the “incredibly reckless” Russian action.

For her, the attack on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, in Zaporizhzhia, was “incredibly reckless and dangerous and threatened the safety of citizens in Russia, Ukraine and Europe”, said the American ambassador, who recalled that nuclear facilities “must not be part of this conflict”.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said today, on the ninth day of the invasion, that Russia’s attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the country’s southwest could have “stopped European history”.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Zelensky said Russian soldiers knew what they were shooting at, something he called “a terror never seen before”.

“We survived the night that could stop the history of Ukraine and Europe,” he said. The Ukrainian president also said that the Russian military has no memory of the tragedy of Chernobyl, which occurred in 1986, and made an appeal for the Russian population to denounce the situation.

In addition to increasing the tension of the conflict, Russia’s objective is to control Ukrainian energy production during the war, according to experts consulted by the UOL.

*With Reuters