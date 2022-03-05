Brazilians who were in a hotel bunker in Kiev cross the Polish border after 3 days on the run | South of Minas

The three Brazilians who were sheltering in a hotel in the center of Kiev, capital of Ukraine, awaiting rescue, managed to cross the border with Poland this Friday (4). The trip started on Tuesday (1st) leaving Kiev towards Lviv. The arrival in the city in the west of the country happened after almost 18 hours of travel. This Friday, they left for Poland.

South Mineiro David Abu-Gharbil said in an interview with g1 that the trip has as its final destination the city of Warsaw, capital of Poland. The departure from Ukraine should have taken place this Thursday (3), however, at the request of the embassy, ​​they waited for other Brazilians to arrive so that the escape could be carried out together. This Friday, they fled in a convoy with about 15 Brazilians.

“We are here on the Polish side. Very cool, lots of people waiting, offering tea, soups, stoves to help warm up because it’s too cold. I just have to thank everyone, the embassy, ​​my friends who went through all this together”, said David.

From the border, Brazilians will take a bus towards Warsaw. This Thursday (3), the Ministry of Defense reported that the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) will send a military plane on Monday (7) to pick up Brazilians in Poland. David informed that they plan to return to Brazil on this plane.

The three Brazilians’ escape began on Tuesday (1st), when they were rescued by representatives of the Brazilian embassy along with a friend, who was in another district of Kiev. Due to the reduced speed on the highway, the Brazilians paused their journey in the city of Ternopil after 13 hours. David explained that in the municipality they were offered shelter and food. The city is located 100 kilometers from Lviv and 180 kilometers from Poland.

The next day, on Wednesday (2), they resumed their journey to Lviv. According to mining engineer David Abu-Gharbil informed g1, they arrived in Lviv around 12:30 pm (7:30 am Brasília time). In all, it took them almost 18 hours from Kiev to Lviv. In a period without war, the trip lasts from 6h to 8h.

2 of 5 Brazilians who were in a hotel bunker leave the capital of Ukraine after the rescue of the Brazilian embassy – Photo: Personal archive Brazilians who were in a hotel bunker leave the capital of Ukraine after the rescue of the Brazilian embassy – Photo: Personal archive

The three Brazilians reported being expelled on Monday (28) from trains by Ukrainian authorities. They tried to leave the city to escape the war, but failed and had to return to the shelter. Earlier that day, on social media, mining engineer David Abu-Gharbil filmed a Kiev station full of people.

“We tried every possible direction, every train that showed up, four, five trains, whatever showed up we were getting on, every direction to stay away from Kiev. Unfortunately they were full. You need to have a ticket and they give preference to Ukrainians.” when it’s free. So we didn’t go in because we were foreigners”, said the mining engineer.

David reports that he and his friends, futsal players Jonatan Bruno Santiago, 30, from Santa Catarina and Matheus Ramires, from Rio Grande do Sul, tried to board one of the trains after paying the driver, but were expelled shortly afterwards.

3 of 5 Mining engineer David (left) and friends Jonatam and Matheus managed to leave their hotel in the center of Kiev — Photo: Personal archive Mining engineer David (left) and friends Jonatam and Matheus managed to leave a hotel in downtown Kiev — Photo: Personal archive

“We tried to give it a Brazilian way, we went ahead with the driver. But when we went up there, the driver’s boss arrived and took us by force. They pushed me upstairs, I hit my chest, I was out of breath. total tension, everything dark, soldiers telling them to leave,” he said.

David said in the video that he and his friends would try to leave the country by trains once again this Tuesday (1st), but that when in doubt, they had already bought tickets to board on Wednesday (2nd).

“We managed to buy a ticket, we bought four. Everything was full, we go with a ticket, that’s what we had. We’re going to Ivana Frankivsk [cidade localizada no oeste da Ucrânia]. It’s very tense staying here, what we went through today, going back and forth on the street, crowded supermarkets, everything was tense,” he added.

4 of 5 Brazilians were together in Kiev trying to leave Ukraine — Photo: Personal Archive Brazilians were together in Kiev trying to leave Ukraine – Photo: Personal Archive

David Abu-Gharbil from Minas Gerais and two more friends, futsal players Jonatan Bruno Santiago, 30, from Santa Catarina and Matheus Ramires, from Rio Grande do Sul, were at the hotel since Friday (25th) with a group of 50 more Brazilians, including family members and players from Dynamo and Shakhtar Donetsk.

However, on Saturday afternoon (26), the players left the hotel and the three Brazilians were left behind.

“It was me, a player and a Brazilian. Only their coaching staff remained, who are all Italians. Everyone left. We were together all the time, and they simply forgot about us and left”, reported Jonatan Santiago .

In addition to the three Brazilians, there is another friend of theirs who was in a neighborhood of Kiev, about 30 kilometers from the hotel. He didn’t make it to the scene because he was stopped by the Ukrainian army and told to go home. According to miner David, the friends would not leave anyone behind.

“There’s another Brazilian friend of ours, Rony. We agreed that no one will leave leaving anyone behind, we’ll all leave here, we start in four, the four of us go until the end, no one will be left behind.

5 of 5 February 27 – Smoke rises after bombing outside Kiev, Ukraine (Photo: Mykhailo Markiv/Reuters) February 27 – Smoke rises after bombing outside Kiev, Ukraine (Photo: Mykhailo Markiv/Reuters)

The Brazilian born in Coqueiral, in the south of Minas, is reporting all the moments lived by him and his friends in Kiev, during the war in Ukraine. He works as an electrical engineer in the country.

On Thursday night (24), he posted a video on his social media shortly after a bomb dropped in Kiev. According to the engineer, the bomb fell about 2 km away from the apartment where he lives.

On Friday (25), David and another friend were invited to go to the hotel where a group of 50 Brazilians were staying, including Brazilian players from Dynamo Kiev and Shakhtar Donetsk. The idea was that everyone could go to Brazil together.

In a note to g1, Itamaraty informed that it continues to monitor the situation in Ukraine and provides all assistance to Brazilians who are in the country. (Read below in full)

Brazil continues to actively monitor the situation in Ukraine and provides all necessary assistance to Brazilian nationals in that country.

So far, around 250 Brazilians have registered with the Brazilian Embassy in Kiev. Itamaraty reiterates the importance of all Brazilians registering with the Embassy, ​​as a matter of urgency, in order to speed up as much as possible the logistical, contact and identification measures in progress.

More than 40 nationals managed to board this morning (Saturday) by train from Kiev to the city of Chernivtsi. From there, they will proceed to the border, where they will be welcomed by employees of the Brazilian Embassy in Bucharest, who are already in contact with the group.

There is confirmation that other Brazilians, accompanied by Latin American citizens, crossed the same point of the border this morning and, at this moment, are on their way to the Romanian capital.

The Itamaraty, through the Brazilian Embassies in Kiev and Bucharest, is coordinating the operation to evacuate the Brazilians in direct contact with the head of the central train station in Kiev, the local authorities in Chernivtsi and the Romanian immigration authorities.