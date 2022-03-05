Bruce Willis’ home in the Caribbean is up for sale for R$ 192 million

disclosure

The private island Parrot Cay, in the Caribbean archipelago of Turks & Caicos, is known for its luxury real estate, five-star resorts and premier clientele. So it’s no surprise that the actor Bruce Willis owned a property – dubbed The Residence – there, which was recently put up for sale by US$ 37.5 million (about R$ 192 million).

The beachfront property looks more like a private resort than a family residence, as it brings together three wooden houses with a total of 12 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. There are 1,670 square meters of interior space and another 1,670 square meters of outdoor deck. The main house has six bedrooms and is in the heart of the property.

Bruce Willis purchased the site in 2000 and built the house. It’s also where he and his current wife, Emma Heming-Willis, got married in 2009. In 2019, the couple sold the property to Goosehead Insurance founders Mark and Robyn Jones for $27 million. , $6 million below the asking price), according to the Wall Street Journal. The Joneses created children’s amenities, including a shed and playroom, for their 16 grandchildren.

Mark Jones told the paper they are selling because the family is spending more time at their (even larger) vacation complex in Whitefish, Montana. “I think it’s fair to say that the Willis family and current owners are extremely attracted to the pristine, private nature of Parrot Cay and its beaches, combined with the relative ease of access from our major international airports to the United States,” says Nina Siegenthaler, a realtor with Turks & Caicos Sotheby’s International Realty.

There are also four pools (each villa has one) so you can choose which one to use every day. Each villa has complete privacy but easy access to the main house, which can be considered a meeting place for family and friends. Should the prospective buyer wish to expand, there is free space both north and south of the beach, whether to build a gazebo or another entire house.

“Properties in Turks, especially the unique and spectacular waterfront homes and locations, are even harder to find because of the increased demand and values,” says Joe Zahm, home broker with Turks & Caicos Sotheby’s International Realty. . “We are extremely limited in amazing properties, and The Residence is best in class.”

First built in 2004, the property underwent a complete overhaul in 2020 which saw the addition of the entire upper level of the main house transformed into a children’s dream space. Its ground floor is the ultimate entertainment and meeting space, perfect for family and friends to enjoy movie nights in the TV room or big dinners.

The three-acre property has a prime beachfront location with 100 square meters of white-sand beach along the turquoise sea. It’s also located on a bay facing the sunset, so you’ll certainly never miss an orange view at the end of the day.

Along the house, lush gardens have lawns, a shady beachside yoga pavilion, and a playground with a pirate ship. There is also a beach volleyball area and a fire pit. The property is flanked by tropical coconut, banana and papaya trees.

The house is managed by five star resort COMO Parrot Cay and has a dedicated team. The prospective buyer will have access to all the luxury amenities of the resort, including restaurants, spa, pools and more.