Campaign encourages Airbnb rentals in Ukraine to help population

A social media campaign is encouraging people from all over the world to rent properties on Airbnb in Ukraine, with the aim of sending humanitarian aid to the local population during the war.

The amounts paid arrive in the hands of the owners 24 hours after the start of the reservation, even if the renter does not show up to pick up the keys to the property, so this is a simple, fast and safe way to send support to Ukrainians.

Rob Meehan, owner of some rental properties on Airbnb in Mexico, rented an apartment in the capital Kyiv (Kiev) for two nights, and paid just over US$ 200. When sending a message to the rented Airbnb host, Meehan received the following answer: “Ukraine’s warrior spirit cannot be stopped. He will die with the last Ukrainian.”

The campaign, which began on the 2nd, has already raised $2 million in rentals for apartment owners on Airbnb in Ukraine. So far, 34,000 nights have been sold on Airbnbs to US users alone, as well as 8,000 in the UK and 3,000 in Canada.

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky reposted one of the original messages on his Twitter profile, and the company is not charging its service fees in Ukraine to help with the effort.

Other Airbnb initiatives to help Ukraine

This initiative is completely independent of the official Airbnb campaign, which offers 100,000 apartments or houses for Ukrainian refugees.

In addition, Airbnb officially announced yesterday (4) the interruption of its operations in Russia, as part of the economic sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Image: Viewimage (Shutterstock)

