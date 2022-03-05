can people with the disease eat cheese?

Some diseases imply dietary restrictions and it is always very difficult. However, it is possible to insert some foods that will not compromise the person’s health. Cheese, for example, is one of those foods that many love and can be included in the diet, but in moderation.

type 1 diabetes

This is an autoimmune disease that attacks the insulin-producing cells of the pancreas. Thus, due to this condition, the body ends up reducing the production of insulin.

Type 2 diabetes

This condition differs a little, as the body ends up not responding to the production of insulin that the pancreas produces. With this, the glucose present in the blood remains high and does not regulate itself. In addition, it is a variation that is linked to the hereditary factor, sedentary lifestyle, poor diet and high blood pressure.

pre-diabetes

Prediabetes is signaled when the blood glucose level goes out of the pattern and rises a little. However, it is still possible to manage and reverse conditions to prevent the disease from developing.

Consumption of cheese for diabetics

Cheese is a low-carb food, so diabetics can ingest and manage this consumption. In addition, it is important to check the industrialized ingredients of the chosen cheese.

Another relevant aspect is choosing the type of cheese that is best to consume. With this, diabetics should choose lean cheese options, which have less fat.

watch out for food

Therefore, it is very important for people who fall into these conditions to be very careful. In this way, cholesterol must always be under control and triglycerides at usual rates. Another important number that should be kept in mind is the amount of sodium, so as not to cause more health problems.