character steals runes when player dies

In the Midlands of the Elden Ring there are many hostile and mysterious creatures, but it seems they are also home to “thieves”. Recently, it was discovered that a character steals 10% of your runes every time you die.

User “Yunagi” shared the curiosity on Reddit, in a post alerting the community about a “weird guy” named Gatekeeper Gostoc who is on the outskirts of Stormveil Castle. If the player dies after talking to him, he will only find 90% of the runes that dropped when he returns to the place of his death. Check it out in the video:

After defeating the “Godrick the Grafted” boss, the “weird guy” will appear again to stomp on the monster’s head, as shown in the video above. If you decide to kill him after this final encounter, you will receive the item “Spheres of Gostoc” and of course the runes he stole.

