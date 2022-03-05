Chinese TV Stops Translating Andrew Parsons’ Speech About Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine | winter paralympics

Andrew Parsons’ strong speech marked the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing Paralympics this Friday and reverberated around the world. But not all Chinese could understand the words of the president of the International Paralympic Committee. The translation of the Brazilian leader’s speech was interrupted on CCTV, a Chinese state broadcaster, during the passage in which he criticizes the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The audio also remains low, making it difficult to understand the English words. All broadcasters holding the rights to broadcast the opening ceremony receive speeches from the authorities before the event. Soon, CCTV knew the moment Parsons would talk about the war.

China is a historical ally of Russia and abstained in the UN Security Council’s vote on a resolution against Russia’s military actions in Ukraine. The war, which has lasted more than a week, meant that Russian and Belarusian athletes were excluded from the Games. O ge contacted the IPC advisory to question the possible censorship of Parsons’ speech. In response, the committee stated that the sound in the stadium was perfect, as was the signal that reached the international broadcast. Thus, due to reports of problems in the CCTV transmission, the IPC questioned the Chinese broadcaster to understand why the translation had been interrupted and the sound reduced during the part of the speech in which the war was discussed, but still had no response. . At the ceremony, the leader strongly criticized the confrontation.

– Tonight, I want and need to start with a message of peace. As the leader of an organization where inclusion is one of its core values, diversity is celebrated, and differences embraced, I am appalled at what is happening in the world right now. The 21st century is a time for dialogue and diplomacy. Not of war, not of hate. The Olympic Truce during the Olympic and Paralympic Games is a United Nations resolution. And it needs to be observed and respected – said the Brazilian, who ended his speech with a cry for peace – said the Brazilian.

Andrew Parsons in his speech at the opening of the Paralympics Opening Ceremony — Photo: Reuters

Shortly after the ceremony, journalist Mark Dreyer, an expert on China, posted on Twitter that Parsons’ speech had been censored. News agencies such as Reuters also cited possible censorship. Shortly after, others posted the video of the broadcast on CCT.