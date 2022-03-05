City Hall of Cuiab | Entities representing SUS users and health workers are summoned for election to the Municipal Health Council

People who participate in entities representing users of the Unified Health System (SUS) and health workers interested in participating in the electoral process for the composition of the Municipal Health Council (CMS) of Cuiabá can register to vote and be voted on, among March 11 and April 11, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, in person in the CMS Executive Secretariat room, which is located on the ground floor of the Municipal Health Secretariat (SMS) headquarters, located at Rua Aníbal da Mata , 135, Duque de Caxias neighborhood. O call notice was signed on February 8 by the municipal secretary of health and president of CMS, Suelen Alliend.

For the vice-president of the Council and member of the Electoral Commission, Júlio Garcia, the CMS is the main body for the elaboration and inspection of public health policies at the municipal level and, therefore, the presence of citizens from all segments is of paramount importance. importance. “Social participation is a very important step, an opening that was given in the Federal Constitution of 1988. Social control is one of the best tools within public policies and it is carried out by users, workers and managers and all entities that make up the Unified Health System”, he says.

Júlio Garcia also emphasizes that the electoral process is democratic and demonstrates the Government’s interest in working together with organized civil society. “Public health policies are one of the most complex and important for the public service. And after two years of a pandemic, we are in charge of placing new people or bringing people who are already there. We fight for a public policy that is efficient to serve the entire population that uses the SUS and we want entities to come that are constituted and that are within the legal framework”, he points out.

Documentation required for registration

To apply, you need to present the following documents:

– Minutes of foundation of the entity/institution, with at least 2 years of registration in a notary’s office;

– Minutes of election and inauguration of the last board registered in a notary’s office;

– Statute of the entity/institution duly registered in a notary’s office;

– Official document of the entity/institution designating the representative able to vote, according to § 1, Art. 2 of the Electoral Regulations; and

– Official document of the entity/institution designating the names of the representatives (principal and alternate) to compose the Municipal Health Council, Management 2022-2024, who will take office in this act, if the entities/institutions are elected.

The electoral regiment of the election has been available to interested parties since February 21, in the room of the Executive Secretary of the Municipal Health Council.

The election

Voting will take place in the Auditorium of the Municipal Health Department of Cuiabá (address mentioned above), from 2 pm to 4 pm on May 16, 2022. Only representatives of the entities and/or institutions indicated will have access to the place, as provided for in the bylaws electoral.

The Municipal Health Council

O Cuiabá CMS It is a collegiate body of the municipal health system, of a permanent, deliberative, normative, appeal, diligence and supervisory nature. Its purpose is to deliberate on the Municipal Health Policy, composed of government representatives, service providers, health professionals and users. As registered in its Statute, its objective is to act in the formulation of strategies and in the control of the execution of the health policy in the corresponding instance, including in the economic and financial aspects.

It is composed of 40 members representing the Public Power (through the Municipal Health Department) and organized civil society, either through user entities or health workers.