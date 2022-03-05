Combo! Samsung officializes the Galaxy A13, A23, M23 and M33 intermediate cell phones

In the early hours of this Friday (4), the South Korean manufacturer Samsung made four new models of its range of basic intermediate cell phones official in international markets. These are the Galaxy A13, A23, M23 and M33. Samsung has not confirmed the prices of its new products or when they will be available. The expectation is that all these devices will also be launched in Brazil soon. See below for details on each of them.

















Curiosity

04 Mar

















economy and market

04 Mar



Samsung Galaxy A13

We start with the Galaxy A13, which comes with Samsung’s proprietary platform Exynos 850which works together with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storagewhich can be expanded via a micro SD card. The rear set of cameras comes with four sensors of 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, while the front is 8 MP. The screen is a 6.6-inch FHD+ and the battery has 5,000 mAh with s25W charging support.

Screen: 6.6″ TFT LCD with a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels

Processor: Exynos 850 8nm

RAM memory: up to 6 GB

THE internal storage: 64GB

Back camera: Primary: 50 megapixels (unconfirmed) Wide angle: 5 megapixels, f/2.2 Macro: 2 megapixels, f/2.4 Depth: 2 megapixels

Front camera: 8 megapixel, f/2.2

Battery: 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging support

Audio: Headphone input

Security: Side fingerprint sensor

Samsung Galaxy A23

The platform of the Galaxy A23 was not revealed by Samsung, which only reported being a Octa-Core (2.4GHz + 1.9GHz). it comes with up until 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storagesupporting up to 1TB via a micro SD card. On the back, the Galaxy A23 comes with four camera sensors (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP). The front lens is 8 MP and the battery also comes with 5,000mAh and support for 25W charging.

Display: 6.55″ HD resolution TFT (unconfirmed) and 90 Hz refresh rate

Processor: Octa-Core (2.4GHz + 1.9GHz)

RAM memory: up to 8 GB

Internal storage: 128GB

Back camera: Primary: 50 megapixels (unconfirmed) Wide angle: 5 megapixels, f/2.2 Macro: 2 megapixels, f/2.4 Depth: 2 megapixels

Front camera: 8 megapixel, f/2.2

System operational : Android 12 with One UI 4.1

: Android 12 with One UI 4.1 Battery: 5,000mAh, support 25W fast charging

Audio: Headphone input

Security: Side fingerprint sensor

Samsung Galaxy M23

Already the Galaxy M23 has the Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm on board. RAM memory specifications andinternal storage were not disclosed. The screen is one of 6.6 inches with 90 Hz refresh rate. As for the cameras, the M23 also follows the line of four rear sensors (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) and an 8 MP front. The battery remains at 5,000mAh with support for 25W charging.

Screen: 6.6″ TFT with a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

RAM memory: not disclosed

Internal storage: Not disclosed

Back camera: Main: 50 megapixels, f/1.8 Wide angle: 5 megapixels, f/2.2 Macro: 2 megapixels, f/2.4 Depth: 2 megapixels

Front camera: 8 megapixel, f/2.2

Operating System: Android 12 with One UI 4.1

Battery: 5,000mAh, support 25W fast charging

Audio: Headphone input

Security: Side fingerprint sensor

Samsung Galaxy M33

Finally, we have the Galaxy M33, which comes with Samsung’s proprietary chip Exynos 1200. As with the M23, the RAM specifications and theinternal storage were not disclosed. The configuration of front and rear cameras follows the same line as the M23. Already the battery has 6,000mAh with support for 25W charging. Just like the others, it comes with Android 12 with One UI 4.1 user interface.

Screen: 6.6″ TFT with a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz

Processor: Exynos 1200

RAM memory: not disclosed

Internal storage: undisclosed

Back camera: Main: 50 megapixels, f/1.8 Wide angle: 5 megapixels, f/2.2 Macro: 2 megapixels, f/2.4 Depth: 2 megapixels

Front camera: 8 megapixel, f/2.2

System operational : Android 12 with One UI 4.1

: Android 12 with One UI 4.1 Battery: 6,000mAh, support 25W fast charging

Audio: Headphone input

Security: Side fingerprint sensor

Did you like the new Samsung devices? Tell us in the comments below!

See also