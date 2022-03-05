Commentators Fight Live in Debate Over Russia-Ukraine War | Television



Carlos Sardenberg and Guga Chacra discuss live about the war in Ukraine – Reproduction

Published 04/03/2022 09:32 | Updated 04/03/2022 10:10

Rio – Commentators Carlos Sardenberg and Guga Chacra chatted live during Globonews’ “Em Pauta” on Thursday night. The program echoed the war between Russia and Ukraine. Guga explained the “realistic theory of international relations” to try to explain to viewers why Russian President Vladimir Putin is against Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). He considers this to be a direct threat to his sovereignty.

“As much as the ideal would be that Ukraine could belong to the European Union, to NATO, and be a liberal democracy, which it is not, it will provoke Russia, and then we will see the result, because the world is not so fair, bad people have a lot of power,” said Guga Chacra. Sardenberg then got angry and asked if his colleague was defending Putin’s position of starting the war and if the colleague thinks that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should resign.

“You mean you think Russia is right to invade? Was it being threatened and that Zelensky has to leave the government?” asked Sardenberg. “No, I didn’t say that at any time,” replied Chacra.

“I understand this realist theory thing, you don’t have to teach me about it. The point is this: Democratically independent countries decide to go to the European Union or to NATO. It’s their decision, it’s legal, it’s legitimate. history is Russia. Nobody was thinking of invading Russia, among other things, because nobody is crazy. There isn’t a madman here in the West like there in Russia. Now what the West wants and is doing is to prevent Russia from invade others, like Finland, Georgia, Moldova,” Sardenberg countered.

Chacra went on to say that he does not advocate Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, whom he called a “bloodthirsty dictator” and urged Sardenberg “at no time” to associate him with that again. “I say all the time here on this program that Putin is a bloodthirsty dictator, that the invasion of Ukraine is absurd. What I’m trying to explain is that he won’t accept that, so there will be a reaction. Remembering that there are other countries that invade sovereign countries. The US invaded Iraq and overthrew the Libyan regime. That said, what Putin is doing is absurd. Please do not at any time associate me with any form of defense of this bloodthirsty Russian invasion of Ukraine . [Ademais] I explained the realist theory of international relations not to you, but to our audience”, explained Guga Chacra.

See the debate between Guga Chacra and Carlos Sardenberg about the war in Ukraine in #EmPtauta. watch on #GloboNews with OPEN SIGNAL: https://t.co/bFwcwLpLU9 pic.twitter.com/IyZIGfsv4G — GloboNews (@GloboNews) March 4, 2022

