Creating a no-fly zone in Ukraine would be a ‘declaration of war’, says Putin

MOSCOW – The creation of a no-fly zone in Ukraine would be a “declaration of war”, said Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, this Saturday, 5, in a meeting with crew of Russian airlines. “We have heard that it is necessary to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine’s territory. It is impossible to do this from Ukraine’s own territory, help from neighboring countries would be necessary. Any move in this direction will be considered by us as participation in the conflict.” armed,” he said during the meeting, broadcast on the country’s public TV.

The measure has been requested by Ukraine, but rejected by Western countries, which fear that the conflict will escalate and reach Europe. This Friday, the 4th, NATO rejected the creation of an exclusion zone in the country. “Allies have agreed that we should not have aircraft over Ukrainian airspace or troops on Ukrainian territory,” said Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“The only way to implement a no-fly zone in Ukraine would be to send in NATO fighter planes, which would have to shoot down Russian planes operating in Ukraine,” he said. “We believe that if we do that, we will end up having an all-out war in Europe, involving many other countries and causing much more human suffering.”

Putin said sanctions and world leaders’ reactions to the invasion are jeopardizing “the future of the Ukrainian state”. He called the sanctions “a means of fighting Russia”. “These sanctions that are being imposed are like a declaration of war,” he emphasized.

Putin also took advantage of the meeting to repeat some of the justifications given for the invasion of Ukraine. Calling the decision to intervene in the country “difficult”, the Russian president included the defense of the inhabitants of Ukraine’s breakaway regions in his speech. “Listen, people in Donbas are not stray dogs. Between 13,000 and 14,000 people have died over the years. More than 500 children have been killed or maimed. But the West chose not to realize that for eight years,” he said, referring to to the war that started in 2014 after the regime change in Kiev and the annexation of the Ukrainian territory of Crimea by Russia.

As the Russians surround Ukraine, diplomatic efforts to reverse the situation continue. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Poland to meet with the prime minister and foreign minister, a day after attending a NATO meeting in Brussels, at which the alliance promised to step up support for the east flank members.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that Russia was ready for a third round of negotiations on this and other issues, but said that “the Ukrainian side, the most interested side here, it seems, is constantly inventing various excuses to delay the start of another meeting.”

Putin also stated at the meeting that Russian forces had eliminated a significant part of Ukraine’s military structures. “What Russian troops did first was to destroy all the military infrastructure. Well, not all, but mainly depots of weapons, ammunition, aviation, air defense systems,” said the head of state. “Pretty much, that work has been completed.” /EFE