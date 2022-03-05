Cyber ​​attack leaves thousands without internet in Europe | Technology

According to French operator Orange, “about 9,000 subscribers” to a satellite internet service of its subsidiary, Nordnet, in France were left without connection after a “cyber event” at Viasat, an American satellite operator.

Eutelsat, which has around 50,000 customers in Europe, gave the same information to AFP on Friday.

History of cyber attacks

Viasat had already reported on Wednesday that a “cyber event” had caused “a partial network breakdown” for customers “in Ukraine and other countries” in Europe, which depend on its KA-SAT satellite.

Despite the use of the euphemistic term “cyber event”, General Michel Friedling, who heads the French Space Command, confirmed on Thursday that the malfunction was due to a cyberattack.

“A few days ago, shortly after the start of Russian military operations, there was a satellite network covering Europe and, specifically, Ukraine, which was the victim of a cyberattack, with tens of thousands of terminals that were immediately inoperative,” explained, noting that he was referring to “a civilian network, Viasat”.