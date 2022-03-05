Discover the 10 most recommended anti-inflammatory foods

First of all, of course, you’ve heard of us. anti-inflammatory foods. This Friday, March 4th, we will bring which are the main ones and how they act in our organism. Also, many people are unaware that there are a number of fruits and vegetables that do the job of detoxifying our body.

Continues after advertising





the blog home life brings tips on how you can improve your diet using some simple products. So, keep reading with us and discover what they are and their importance. On the other hand, Inflammations are caused by fungi and bacteria that have evolved over time and cause damage to our health.

Take the opportunity to read about: know here, when is the right time to change mattresses and pillows

Continues after advertising





anti-inflammatory foods

cabbage pumpkin broccoli Bell pepper turmeric extra virgin olive oil dark chocolate and cocoa garlic ginger lower leg

In addition to these foods, many others have anti-inflammatory action. However, we must not exaggerate the consumption. Remember that maintaining a balanced diet makes all the difference. Now, We will teach you a juice recipe that will help you in this process. Soon, your immunity will rise and you will feel better.

Also read this article that hit the web: simple and cheap vegetable garden: learn to grow green chives in a pet bottle

anti-inflammatory juice

2 cabbage leaves

1 piece of ginger

natural orange juice

ice cubes

From now on, there is no difficulty in the preparation level of this juice, they are simple ingredients. Finally, after cleaning the cabbage leaves, put all the ingredients in the blender and blend for about 3 minutes. Drink immediately after and without straining. If you find it necessary, you can also leave the cabbage leaves cut and frozen, they will help you make the juice even more refreshing.

Take the opportunity to check out this article that is all over the web: Bis ice cream: see how to make this irresistible dessert with just 3 ingredients

Lastly, It is important that these steps are repeated at least once a week. So you will have a great result in care of your health. Finally, if you liked this tip and want to share it, feel free. Take the opportunity to leave your comment on the post. Now stick with the following video and learn more useful tips about how to prepare anti-inflammatory juices.