Discover the 8 most common advice for couples who want to get pregnant

The desire to expand the family can come along with a lot of feelings, fears and doubts. The couple is not always well prepared emotionally to deal with the period of attempts, which can often be longer than planned and frustrating.

According to estimates, around 80% to 85% of couples are able to conceive naturally within 6 to 12 months. After this period, the couple can request further investigations regarding their fertility.

It must be remembered that there are several causes that may be harming the couple’s fertility. Thus, it is important to identify in order to avoid them, in order to increase the chances of conception.

How to increase the chances of getting pregnant?

To increase the chances of pregnancy, you need to be aware of the menstrual cycle, understand its functioning and identify your fertile period.

In addition, the following precautions must be taken:

Taking care of vitamin supplementation in the prenatal period; Identify when your body is ovulating; Avoid the use of lubricant and douche; Reduce consumption of alcohol and caffeine; Controlling anxiety; Quit smoking addiction; Rest well and sleep well; Exercise in moderation.

fertile window

“Fertile window” or fertile period starts 5 days before ovulation. When thinking about getting pregnant, it is best to start 5 days before ovulation.

To find out this period, one should analyze the menstrual period as follows: normally, the fertile period begins between the 14th and 16th day after the menstrual period. For example: if the cycle ended on the 10th, then the fertile period will begin between the 24th and 26th, which are equivalent to the period before ovulation.