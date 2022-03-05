Discover which foods are best to eat at night

Keeping sugar levels in balance is key to health and well-being. That’s because the glycemic index plays a key role in regulating mood, maintaining good mood, in addition to preventing diabetes.

See too: Breakfast suggestions for those aiming for muscle hypertrophy

Many people believe that to avoid high blood sugar spikes, you need to reduce or exclude carbohydrates and sugary foods from your plate. However, according to nutritionists, you don’t necessarily need to stop consuming such foods, but pay attention to their quantity and nutritional quality.

Especially at night when the metabolism starts to slow down, so care must be redoubled in terms of calories. However, you should not give up enjoying a healthy and nutritious dinner.

What should you have on your plate at night?

For your dinner to be a good experience, pay attention to the foods that will fill the plate. One suggestion is to prepare a colorful dish. That is, fill half the plate with fruits and vegetables; a quarter with whole grains; and the rest with proteins, such as: chicken, fish, tofu etc. And you can add, as a source of good fat, a drizzle of olive oil.

Can pasta be included in the diet at night? How can I replace them?

Well, maybe you’re the type of person who loves a pasta dish, but you know that it’s not a good food to keep your blood sugar levels balanced. Even more so at night.

But if you can’t live without this Italian delicacy, you need to opt for healthier options. Another way to do this is to consume it with good sources of fiber, healthy fats and proteins, as they slow the rapid absorption of carbohydrates into the bloodstream.

Finally, an alternative is to opt for pasta made with whole grains, quinoa and chickpeas, as they are great sources of fiber and protein that avoid high glycemic index spikes.