Does chimarrão cause cancer? Experts comment on controversial issue







Chimarrão is traditional in several regions of the world. Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

An article published by the American newspaper New York Post stated that the mate – traditional drink in the southern region of Brazil and elsewhere in the world – is highly carcinogenic. Titled “Drinking this tea is as dangerous as ‘smoking 100 cigarettes”’, the report provoked a lot of controversy on the web.

The article published by the American newspaper was based on a 2008 study, which had the participation of a Brazilian researcher: the professor at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), Renato Fagundes. In an interview with G1, he stated that the title was sensational and that chimarrão does not pose that much danger to the health of those who consume it.

According to the expert, the studies were only observational, that is, without experiments. And the conclusion pointed only to an association between the consumption of chimarrão and the development of cancer. However, other factors, such as the use of alcohol and cigarettes among the people analyzed may have interfered with the research results.

Is there really a link between chimarrão and cancer?

According to the coordinator of the oncology sector at Santa Casa de São José dos Campos, Dr. André Prestes, it is possible that the exaggerated consumption of mate has a harmful effect on health. But to get to the point of causing a possible cancer, a combination of factors is needed.

“Can develop cancer if these herbs have an unknown origin. For example: they have been used with a lot of pesticides. Or depending on the way it is made, handled and industrialized. The product can generate cancer if it has any of these irregularities”, explains the doctor.

Drinks with a very high temperature pose a risk

However, another factor that may be linked to the development of cancer is the high temperature of drinks. But, in this case, this is not exclusive to mate and mate. Consuming – on a regular and chronic basis – any other type of tea or extremely hot drink can cause tumors of the esophagus, mouth and stomach.

“The temperature to avoid cancer is around 60°C, 65°C. Above this temperature, in a common way, in a chronic way, the chance of having cancer in any of these parts increases by around 90%”, he warns. Dr. Prestes.

“In summary, the systematic consumption of beverages at high temperatures, in large volumes and in short intervals of time is closely associated with an increased chance of esophageal cancer”, completes Dr. Bruno Braga Azevedo, oncological surgeon and member of the Brazilian Society. of Surgery Oncology (SBCO).

But, there is no reason to panic, much less to cut the consumption of mate and any other type of hot drink. Just take some precautions to prevent this habit from becoming a long-term problem. Therefore, Dr. Azevedo listed some safety measures for drinking tea at high temperatures. Check out:

Reduce the temperature of the drink;

Consume this drink at a milder temperature;

Avoid ingestion of large volumes;

Drink more slowly, avoiding further damage to the inner lining layer of the esophagus.

“We must adopt a change in eating habits that leads to a diet rich in fiber, fruits and vegetables, for example. In addition to quitting smoking and betting on the adoption of regular physical activities”, concludes the surgeon.

chimarrão benefits

To demystify once and for all the idea that chimarrão is a dangerous and harmful drink for health, it is important to remember that the proper consumption of tea can still provide numerous health benefits.

“The yerba mate used in mate is rich in compounds with high nutritional value, which feed, revitalize and bring benefits to human metabolism”, says nutritionist Dr. Fernando Cerqueira, a member of the Brazilian Society for the Study of Physiology (SOBRAF ).

Check out the benefits of chimarrão, according to the expert:

Stimulates physical and mental activity;

Fights fatigue;

Provides a feeling of satiety;

It acts on the circulation, accelerating the heart rate and harmonizing the functioning of the medullary bulb;

It acts on the digestive tract, facilitating digestion;

It is diuretic and laxative;

Contributes to skin health;

Regulates cardiac and respiratory functions;

It works on cell regeneration.

The drink, according to the nutritionist, is a source of numerous nutrients and minerals, which play a fundamental role in the physical and mental well-being of the body. A good option, including to encourage the practice of physical activities and, consequently, a healthier lifestyle.

“Chimarrão is bad for health when consumed in an exaggerated way. Taking it in excess can cause a decrease in blood glucose levels. When blood sugar levels are too low, the so-called hypoglycemia arises, which brings with it symptoms such as confusion mental disorder, abnormal behavior and difficulty in performing simple and routine activities”, concludes Dr. Cerqueira.