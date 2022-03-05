DOOM declares war on Russia with surprise for players

DOOM Eternal and its predecessor revived the first-person shooter franchise created by John Romero and associates, though apparently now is the time to go back in time for a good cause. Leaving Zenimax and Bethesda’s DOOM Eternal for a moment, Romero himself has now made a small surprise for all fans from the series.

The time has not yet come to think about the future of the famous IP, although something has already moved in that direction a few weeks ago. As reported by DSO Gaming, the famous video game developer has just released a new level for the 1994 version of the classic DOOM II, all to tackle the serious crisis of the war in Ukraine.

Called One Humanitythe map is the first level of Romero for DOOM II since the original appeared almost thirty years ago. Romero created this layer to support the people of Ukraine and the humanitarian efforts of the Red Cross and the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund.

As the game’s designer himself stated, 100% of the income will go to the affected populations by the conflict. The .WAD contains a readme text file and external mod data. Players must have an original copy of DOOM II and a modern port to play One Humanity. You can buy everything by clicking here.