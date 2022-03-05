Due to excessive dependence, Brazil is caught wearing short pants in the war, as in the pandemic

After speaking with Russian Vladimir Putin, Frenchman Emmanuel Macron warned the world that “the worst is yet to come in Ukraine”. Whoever warns friend is, and the worst affects not only Ukraine, bombed, invaded and threatened with extinction, but also peripheral powers and countries. Brazil does not pass unharmed.

The effects of the war itself, and of the siege and sanctions on Russia, are already beginning to arrive, not in the form of bombs, tanks and gunfire, but in threats to the supply and prices of gas, fuel, fertilizer and wheat. Therefore, to families, companies and the economy, with more inflation and interest, less growth and jobs.

In the covid-19 pandemic, Brazil was caught in short pants by the excess of external dependence on inputs for vaccines and medicines, respirators and hospital equipment and even masks. A decade ago, it produced 55% of APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and now 5%. That is, it matters 95%.

In Russia’s war against Ukraine, Brazil is once again fragile, due to its excessive dependence on fertilizers, despite being one of the three largest agricultural producers in the world, and also of wheat, one of the two main foods on the Brazilian table, along with the rice.

The country imports 85% of the fertilizers it consumes, 1/3 of that from Russia and Belarus. According to Minister Tereza Cristina, the problem will be in the next harvest, between August and September. And she proposes: expanding suppliers, focusing on Canada; facilitate import processes; Embrapa teach how to use less fertilizers.

And Brazil is self-sufficient and even exports soybeans and corn, used for livestock, but is dependent on wheat, the only grain for strictly human consumption, the basis for breads, pasta, cakes and cookies. It imports 60% of domestic consumption, 85% from Argentina, but Russia is the largest exporter in the world and Ukraine is among the top ten producers. International prices soared. Good for Argentina, bad for Brazil.

Yesterday, the president of Brazilian Wheat Industry Association (Abitrigo), former ambassador Rubens Barbosa, asked Tereza Cristina to pay attention to two plans that have been in the government’s drawer for years. One, from 2019, is from the association itself and the other, from 2020, is from Embrapa – state-owned –, planning to produce wheat in the Cerrado. It would cost BRL 3 million and would lead to savings of BRL 450 million per year.

President Jair Bolsonaro, by the way, has a way out for fertilizers: exploring potash in indigenous reserves. And he attacks: “Brazil was partially made unfeasible in the past with the industry of demarcation of indigenous lands”. War? What nothing! The problem is the indigenous people.

*COMMENTATOR OF RADIO ELDORADO, RADIO JOURNAL (PE) AND TELEJORNAL GLOBONEWS IN PAUTA