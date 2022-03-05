Elden Ring: Streamer Spends 7 Hours Trying to Beat Optional Boss

Elden Ring is definitely not an easy game. Games from developer FromSoftware are known for demanding time and dedication from their players for mechanics and cadence to be learned and improved, but there are those that take a little longer to get used to a game – and that’s okay. That seems to be the case with streamer Atrioc, who spent seven straight hours trying to defeat an optional boss in the game.

The good news is that after all this time he managed to defeat the Tree Sentinel, an optional enemy right in the first area opened for exploration in Elden Ring. The streamer ran into the boss shortly after leaving the tutorial—and after running into another optional boss, the dragon Agheel—e mused that he should defeat him right then and there, even though he died in many attempts.

At that point he had already been live playing Elden Ring for two hours, and he didn’t stop until the Tree Sentinel fell, taking another seven hours for a total of nine. After achieving the feat, leaving with very little life left, the relief is so great that he breaks out in uncontrollable laughter. “I want to cry, I’m so happy,” he blurted out. “I’m really proud of myself, that was awful, but I didn’t give up.”

After finishing off the Tree Sentinel, he promptly ended the live, thanking the viewers who had followed him on the journey. “I was very close to giving up, several times, but I’m very excited, I need to sleep, I work early tomorrow”, nailed Atrioc.

The truth is that if he had taken the time to farm a little and leveled up, the fight would have been a lot simpler. Between strategies like using summons, increasing the Vitality stat for more health, and some War Ashes for interesting weapon skills, there’s a lot to experiment with to defeat the Tree Sentry more easily.

Elden Ring was released on February 25 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. The game is the newest member of the FromSoftware family, the same developer of games like Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls and Bloodborne. The game takes place in the Midlands, a place that was once a beautiful and thriving kingdom, but today is a desolate land full of undead and freaks. The player embodies the Tainted, who must restore the Pristine Ring.