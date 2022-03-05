Elden Ring’s launch coverage crushes that of any other major recent title

The numbers on the game continue to surprise

If you, the reader, have the feeling that we’re talking a lot about Elden Ring, it’s because we’re really talking about Elden Ring a lot. In fact, the whole world is. Elden Ring is completing one week of release and is a resounding success, as many already know. A survey carried out by ICO Partnersgame publisher, using its own research tool, shows that more than 7,000 articles were made about Elden Ring during the launch week.

The survey was published on March 1st, so FromSoftware’s new title was five days old and already had 7,323 articles published by the world press. The ICO Partners study presents the major releases since 2020. Horizon Forbidden West, for example, was released a week before Elden Ring and, at the time of publication of the survey, had 4,559 articles published.

Articles published by the press

Elden Ring – 7,323

Horizon Forbidden West – 4,559

Resident Evil Village – 4,146

Cyberpunk 2077 – 3,849

Infinite Halo – 3,754

Hitman 3 – 3,122

The Last of Us Part II – 2,828

Deathloop – 2,519

Forza Horizon 5 – 2,301

Monster Hunter Rise – 2,119

Return – 2,113

Metroid Dread – 1,238

Ghost of Tsushima – 1,181

Not even The Last of Us Part II, the most awarded game to date, has achieved half of the numbers achieved by Elden Ring. The game’s numbers continue to impress. according to SteamDB, a new concurrent player record on Valve’s platform was reached four days ago with 891,638 players. In the last 24 hours, there were more than 820,000 players and, at this moment, 590,000 Tainted are exploring the Intermediate Lands.



What is impressive is that Elden Ring, like it or not, is a niche game. This is clear with the amount of requests regarding the accessibility of FromSoftware games since forever. However, it seems that the proposed exploration on a larger map has attracted more players who must be experiencing, for the first time, a “soulsbornekiro” game. Or the faithful community just grew, hard to know.

