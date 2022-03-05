EU imposes new sanctions if Russia does not stop the war in Ukraine – International

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY / POOL / AFP)

The European Union (EU) is ready to apply new sanctions against Russia if President Vladimir Putin does not stop the war in Ukraine, warned the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, this Friday (4/3).

“To be clear, we are ready to take tough new measures if Putin does not stop and reverse the war he started,” von der Leyen said in a statement alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The EU has already launched heavy sanctions affecting the operations of the Central Bank of Russia, excluded seven Russian entities from the SWIFT interbank system and approved the allocation of 450 million euros for the purchase and delivery of heavy weapons to Ukrainian forces.

Furthermore, the EU has implemented a system of Temporary Protection for Ukrainian citizens or residents of this country who enter European space fleeing the conflict.

European sources estimate that the number of displaced people who have already entered European territory due to the conflict reaches one million people.

For his part, Blinken said the United States and the European Union must keep the pressure on Russia “until the war ends” in Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, tragically, horribly, this may not be over soon. We have to keep [as sanes] until the war is over,” said the head of US diplomacy.

In his opinion, Russia violated basic principles and pointed out that “if we allow these principles to be violated with impunity, we will be opening a Pandora’s box in every corner of the world,” he said.

This same Friday, Blinken had participated in Brussels in an emergency meeting of the chancellors of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

At that meeting, the allies decided not to support calls for the implementation of a no-fly zone over Ukraine and reaffirmed that NATO does not intend to send troops into Ukrainian territory.