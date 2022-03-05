Europeans stockpile iodine after Putin’s nuclear threat

Pharmacy in Zagreb, Croatia, notifies customers that it has no more iodine packs available (Photo by DENIS LOVROVIC / AFP) (Photo by DENIS LOVROVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Some pharmacies sold out in a few days.

Without radiation in the body, iodine can cause harm

Demand increased in several countries of the old continent

The nuclear alert issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin has left many Europeans scared and increased demand for iodine in several countries on the continent.

Some pharmacies in Croatia, Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic have run out of iodine stocks since Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine and ordered Russia’s nuclear weapons to be placed on high alert.

The president of the Bulgarian Pharmacy Union, Nikolay Kostov, told Reuters that pharmacies sold the amount of iodine they normally sell each year in six days.

In Poland, the number of pharmacies selling iodine more than doubled following the surge in demand, Reuters reported.

Officials in other European countries, including Belgium, France and the Netherlands, said they are also seeing an increase in demand, despite being further away from the conflict in Ukraine.

In Belgium, around 30,000 people bought iodine tablets, which are usually offered free of charge in pharmacies.

The pharmacists’ union in France reported a significant increase in people requesting the drug, according to Le Parisien.

Iodine — which can be taken in pill or syrup form — can be used to help protect people from developing thyroid cancer, which can be caused by radiation.

care

If radiation is not present in the body, taking iodine is not protective and can cause harm, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

European officials said this week that taking the drug is not necessary and would not help in a nuclear war.

Keep reading

“The current situation in Ukraine does not require taking iodine pills,” the Federal Agency for Nuclear Control said on a social network.

Dana Drábová, Head of Nuclear Security for the Czech Republic, tweeted: “You ask a lot about iodine pills as radiation protection when nuclear weapons are used, but they are basically useless.”