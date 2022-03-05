Even in war racism expresses itself

International law provides that all persons fleeing conflict zones have the same right to cross the border safely, using equally available means whatever their passport or skin color. There is no preference among individuals trying to escape a war, except for children, women and the elderly. But it’s not what you see in the Ukraine, where ethnic criteria prevail. If there is a people who have been suffering from discriminatory attitudes in the first days of conflict in the country, it is the African people. Reports of prejudice abound and involve privileges for whites and an effort to put obstacles in the way of blacks.

Africans are unable to take refuge in Kiev’s subway stations. When they want to leave the country, they are prevented from using public transport or are at the end of the train line. And when they arrive at the border, they are often stopped at the entrance of Poland and other neighboring countries and wait many hours or days to carry out the attempt, more than any white person.

The African Union, an organization that brings together the continent’s 55 countries, protested Monday, 28, against the treatment given to citizens of African nations trying to leave Ukraine. “Reports that Africans are selected for unacceptable dissimilar treatment are shockingly racist and a violation of international law,” reads the statement released by the entity, signed by its top leaders, MackySall, also president of Senegal, and Moussa Faki Mahamat, former prime minister. minister of Chad. There is no lack of examples of prejudiced attitudes by security authorities. On trains leaving Kiev, for example, the order was to let whites pass first and then Africans. In line at the border in Romania, first the Ukrainians, then Indians, Arabs and lastly the blacks cross.

It is yet another absurd situation that is seen in the world today. Even in war, white people do not forget about racism. Although he knows that the enemy is another, he continues to treat the black with hostility. Faced with an oppressive situation, in which white Russians try to force their way against white Ukrainians, ethnic prejudices should disappear and give way to solidarity. But that’s not what happens. On the contrary, they emerge. It’s what they say: wars don’t teach you anything. They only make people worse.