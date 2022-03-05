Facebook is blocked in Russia after taking action against the country’s state media | Technology

Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Friday that it had blocked Facebook in the country, according to the Reuters news agency. The allegation is that Meta, the parent company of the social network, has restricted access to Russian media on its platform.

The Russian body said that since October 2020, there have been 26 cases of discrimination by Facebook against Russian media. Among the vehicles that had restricted access are the news channel Russia Today (RT) and the news agency RIA.

According to Roskomnadzor, the social network “discriminates” against Russian channels and its decision violates the principles of freedom of information and Russian internet users’ unhindered access to Russian media.

In recent days, Facebook has decided to prevent the monetization of content from RT and the Russian agency Sputnik. The platform also banned Russian state media from serving ads to users anywhere in the world.

Nick Clegg, Meta’s head for global affairs, said the Russian government’s decision would prevent Russian citizens from having access to reliable information.

“Soon, millions of ordinary Russians will find themselves cut off from reliable information, deprived of their everyday ways of connecting with family and friends and silenced from speaking,” Clegg tweeted.

“We will continue to do everything we can to restore our services so they remain available for people to safely express themselves and organize for action,” he continued.