FBI finds thief for hair and shoes used in videos on TikTok

A man was arrested, suspected of having committed at least four robberies in Michigan, in the United States, after being identified through videos posted on his TikTok account, where he has more than 150,000 followers.

Chozen Terrell-Hannah, who identifies as ChozenWrld on the social network, was located by details such as the dyed hair and shoes he wore in some of the recordings shared on the platform, according to details released by the FBI and reproduced by the North American website Insider.

He admitted to committing the armed robberies over at least three months after police raided his home in Redford, Michigan, in late February.

On TikTok, Chozen used to post dubbing, comedy, and dance content. His latest video was shared on January 27th.

the city police of Dearborn, one of those involved in the investigation, received the initial lead on the identity of the man who allegedly committed the robberies: a Snapchat account under the name “Chozenn_One”.

Investigators dug deeper and discovered that the name had actually been changed to “ChozenWrld”, which eventually led the team to the suspect’s TikTok, which used the same ID.

FBI documents accessed by Insider detail that Terrell-Hannah “had certainly been identified” in several profile videos, where he had “half of his hair dyed a pinkish purple” that matched the description given by some witnesses to the crimes.

In another post, made on September 24, 2020, the boy also appeared dancing to the song “Funny Thing,” of the Thundercat, while wearing a pair of white Nike sneakers with red accents, “similar to the shoes” used in the robberies, federal investigators said..

The businesses involved in the crimes were a convenience store in the city of Commerce on December 1, 2021 and January 26 of this year, a gas station in the city of Dearborn on January 13 and a tobacconist in Novi on January 1, 2020. February. In all of them, the tiktoker would have pointed a firearm at the clerks at the cashier, asking for the money and putting the bills in a black backpack with a flower drawn on it.

During the raid on Terrell-Hannah’s home, officers found a gun, a floral-detailed backpack and a pair of Nike sneakers.

The suspect has been in custody since February 23 and is expected to undergo a preliminary hearing in US state court on March 10, according to Insider, which has not heard back from the boy’s lawyer.