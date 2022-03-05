Fertilizer solution comes up against neglect with projects and cost Brazil – Economy

Coffee plantation in Minas: one of the products that use fertilizers on a larger scale, after soybeans, and should feel the effects of the possible shortage of the input (photo: Montesanto Tavares/Disclosure – 7/22/20)

The Brazilian government admitted yesterday that Russia’s war in Ukraine made new purchases of fertilizers unfeasible, a suspension that should last for as long as the confrontation lasts, although Brazil has not been included in a list of countries to which Moscow has decided to stop exports. of the input, according to the minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina. It remains to be seen whether, in an environment of international insecurity and, internally, of high production costs, the country will be able to replace the Russian supply, which was the flagship of Brazilian imports of US$ 15.136 billion in fertilizers last year.

Specialists consulted by the State of Minas consider that the problem for the country to solve in the supply of fertilizers for agribusiness is much broader and more complex than it may seem. With the economic sanctions imposed on the government of Vladimir Putin, insurance companies are refusing to serve ships bound for Russia and there are also no conditions to load the vessels. Brazil imports around 85% of the fertilizers it consumes, with more than 30% coming from Russia and Belarus, the former Belarus, a partner of the Russian government.

Last year, Brazil imported 41.549 million tons, 21.4% more than in 2020. Of the Brazilian imports of fertilizers or chemical fertilizers, which totaled US$ 15.136 billion, the country depended on Russia for 23.3% of this total. , according to data from the Secretariat of Foreign Trade and International Affairs of the Ministry of Economy. Fertilizers are organic (natural) nutrients while fertilizers derive from chemical elements such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK), necessary for increasing productivity in crops.

On Wednesday, Belarus also interrupted the supply of fertilizers to Brazil, due to the loss of access to the sea, with the closing of the border of Lithuania, in Eastern Europe. Minister Tereza Cristina confirmed yesterday that the government will launch, at the end of this month, a national plan for the production of fertilizers, and also said that negotiations are underway with other suppliers, such as Canada and Iran. .

Government of Minas has put up land for sale where an amnia factory was partially built in Uberaba, in the Triangle (photo: Playback/Internet) The economic analyst specialized in agribusiness Miguel Daoud points out that Brazil’s dependence on imports accounts for around 70% of the inputs used in agricultural production, considering fertilizers such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) as well as insecticides, herbicides and nitrogenous compounds from the gas. It stems from the increase in production costs in the country. The so-called cost/Brazil, according to the specialist, made it more advantageous to buy products from other nations than to produce nutrients in Brazilian soil.

Dependence is also stimulated by the Brazilian government’s lack of interest in national production projects. “Over time, the high cost of producing these items in Brazil ended up favoring the importation of the products”, observes Miguel Daoud. The analyst points out that in the face of the conflict in Eastern Europe, Brazilian agribusiness tends to be impacted in its productivity due to the lack of fertilizers, “inputs that are essential to guarantee the quantity and quality of our agriculture”, one of the flagships of the national economy, with great employment and income generation.

As an example of the “negligence” with the sector – and which led to dependence on fertilizer imports, Daoud recalls that a nitrogen fertilizer factory was built in Trs Lagoas (MS), a Petrobras project in partnership with other companies, with 82% of the works completed, but which has been paralyzed for several years. “Petrobras was never interested in concluding (the project), and ended up selling the plant to a Russian group, which is now no longer able to act in this scenario,” says Daoud.

The oil company also suspended, in 2015, the project to build an ammonia plant in Uberaba, in the Tringulo Mineiro region, which would stimulate the production of fertilizers in one of Brazil’s main agricultural regions. The land that would receive the industrial unit was put up for sale by the government of Minas Gerais in June last year. A fertilizer unit in Araucria (PR), likewise, was closed by Petrobras.

For Miguel Daoud, Brazil lacks an agricultural planning and structuring project to avoid situations of vulnerability such as dependence on imported inputs. “Brazil (in agribusiness) grew because of the existing demand – not because it had any projects. So, as in the industry in which we lost our share (in world production), in agriculture, probably, if we don’t have investments in projects that define what to produce, where to produce and how to produce, we will end up not having the conditions to be a big food producer”, he says. The expectation is that the world will double the demand for food by 2050, and Brazil would have a 50% share in this demand.

Alternative

The undersecretary for Agricultural Policy and Economics of the Minas Gerais State Secretariat for Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Seapa), Joo Ricardo Albanez, says that the state government has been closely monitoring the issue of fertilizer imports, given the war in Ukraine, , considering the importance of agribusiness and also the “humanitarian issue of conflict”. Agribusiness has a significant weight in the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP, the set of production of goods and services), representing 22.6%.

“If we reduce the use of fertilizers, the productivity of agricultural activities will be reduced and, consequently, it may impact the generation of wealth”, recognizes Albanez. He points out that an alternative to reduce dependence on fertilizer imports is the adoption of new technologies that increase the action potential of nutrients in plant roots. “We already have technology for phosphorus solubilization. a liquid inoculant, recommended for seed treatment or application via direct jet in the sowing furrow”, he informs.

Potassium reserves in play

About 40% of all fertilizer used in crops in Brazil is destined for soybean, the country’s flagship agricultural production. In Minas Gerais, in addition to soybeans, inputs are spent on a larger scale in coffee, corn, fruit plantations and pastures. Last year, the state consumed 3.87 million tons of fertilizers imported by the country, out of the total sought abroad, of 41.6 million tons. The numbers help to understand the great impact that the interruption of Russian supplies can have on mining agriculture.

According to the minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, Brazil has stocks of the input for three months. Caio Coimbra, a business analyst at the Federation of Agriculture and Livestock of the State of Minas Gerais (Faemg), notes that one of the Brazilian difficulties in the sector is the lack of raw materials for fertilizers. “Brazil imports 80% of the nitrogen, 55% of the phosphorus and 95% of the potassium used to supply the plants. It is very dependent on foreign countries for essential products for agribusiness.”

The solution to this bottleneck involves the use of deposits in the country. “We have large deposits of potassium, for example, that could be used in a sustainable way for the country’s development, generating employment, income and, at the same time, drastically reducing foreign dependence on the product. But they were previously demarcated as indigenous areas, thus making it impossible to explore”, says the business analyst at Faemg.

A way out, according to Coimbra, is to seriously and honestly debate with Brazilian society, a way of exploring these reserves, assessing the environmental impacts and how a recomposition of this area could be carried out. He also recalls that more investment is needed in research to seek alternative ways of producing fertilizers and cites as an example, the production of bio-inputs in the country, “which has a promising future for reducing foreign dependence on fertilizers”. (LR)

Shopping in the hands of 11 countries

Finding replacement suppliers from Russia may not be an easy task. About 80.7% of the total value of Brazilian imports of fertilizers and fertilizers last year had a group of 11 countries as their origin. After Russian companies, the biggest supplier is China, with 13.7% of the total, followed by Morocco (10.5%) and Canada (9.75%).

The partnership with the government of Vladimir Putin resulted in sales to Brazil of US$ 3.5 billion related to the basic agricultural input – the most imported in 2021 –, and they represented an increase of 97.7% compared to 2020. of a higher average percentage of addition of total revenue from fertilizer imports, of 89% on the same basis of comparison.

Minas Gerais imported the equivalent of US$ 1.53 billion in fertilizers or chemical fertilizers in 2021, revenue that accounted for 12% of the state’s global imports, of US$ 13.059 billion. In line with the behavior seen in Brazil, revenue from product purchases rose well above the average of total purchases. Minas imported 128% more fertilizers compared to 2020, while general imports grew 58.2% in value.

The dependence on fertilizers from Brazil and Minas and the crucial participation of Russian supply in this trade continued in this troubled beginning of the year. Brazil bought 2.306 million tons abroad in January and paid 150% more in the price per ton, compared to January 2021. It was the third most imported product by the country, in value, with an increase of 78.3% on average .

Russia supplied 30.1% of total fertilizer purchases in January, a share valued at US$345 million, an increase of 98% compared to January 2021. Ukraine’s supply was irrelevant, but Belarus had an important contribution, supplying Brazilians with 3, 36% of all purchase, $508 million installment. Minas was the sixth most imported state in January, after Mato Grosso, Maranho, Paran, Gois and Rio Grande do Sul, in that order. Purchases from Minas amounted to US$ 104 million, an increase of 82.5% compared to the same month of 2021.

