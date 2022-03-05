Fill out the NASA form and send your name to the Moon

NASA has ambitious plans for the next few years. With the Artemis Program, the space agency hopes to not only send the first woman and first black person to the moon, but also start a long-term colony on the natural satellite.

Every project has its starting point. For now, there is already an intended mission for this year, Artemis I. It will only be a test flight involving the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft, but, for now, it will not have a crew.

I mean, more or less. NASA has released a form for people from all over the world to send their names to the Moon. You will not be physically present on the trip, but you will be able to tell everyone that you have been on lunar soil.

We’re getting ready for #Artemis I — and we want to take you with us. Add your name to the upcoming mission and it will be flown aboard the @NASA_Orion spacecraft as it orbits the Moon: https://t.co/DBmI3axfyH pic.twitter.com/KnoQaiyJcj — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) March 2, 2022

All names will be saved on a flash drive, which will be sent along with the mission. To register is very simple: just enter the NASA website, enter your first name, last name and a PIN key. Then just send.

After the process, a flight ticket is automatically generated with the name of the crew member and the official seal of the Agency. There is also a QR Code, which the user can access and register to receive details about future missions.

The launch date of Artemis I has not been confirmed, but it is expected for May 2022. The rocket will depart from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida (USA), and should spend between 26 and 42 days in space.

NASA’s initiative is nothing more than a way to bring the public closer to its projects. It’s not the first time the agency has taken names to space, and it shouldn’t be the last either. It is even possible to make the reserve your name to send you to Mars.