Find out which foods increase your chances of getting pregnant

If you are a “temptress”, that is, you are part of the group of women who want to have a baby, know that there are foods that increase the chances of getting pregnant. So, check out the list we prepared for you to improve your fertility and be able to increase your family!

How does diet affect fertility?

Diet influences fertility because some nutrients are related to the production of sex hormones and, in addition, they can increase the speed with which spermatozoa move. In addition, they also leave the woman well nourished for a healthy future pregnancy.

Food should be balanced for both the future mom and the future dad!

Men should also maintain a balanced and healthy diet, as the dietary pattern can favor the production of healthier sperm and is also involved in the production of testosterone, the main hormone related to male fertility.

Foods that improve the chances of getting pregnant

1. Oilseeds

Oilseeds and fish are rich in selenium and omega 3, which are essential nutrients for both women and men. In relation to the father, omega 3 is responsible for composing the “tail” of the sperm and interferes with its agility.

On the other hand, for women, it is essential to have a good availability of omega 3 in the body because this nutrient is part of the formation of the baby’s brain during the first weeks of pregnancy.

2. Green leaves

Dark green leafy vegetables are good sources of folic acid, which improves the ovulation process and is also very important for the development of the child, as it reduces the chances of events such as miscarriage and genetic problems.

3. Legumes

Legumes (beans, chickpeas, peas) are excellent sources of plant-based iron. In this sense, know that iron is very important for the gestational period, and it is even recommended to supplement this nutrient during pregnancy.

4. Whole grains

Whole grains (oats, brown rice, etc.) are sources of fiber and folic acid, as well as other nutrients important for ovulation. Therefore, they should be part of the daily diet of those who are trying to conceive.

What to avoid?

Ultra-processed foods like sausages, sodas, snack foods and the like should be avoided. This is because they have harmful substances to the body and contribute to obesity, which is very harmful to pregnancy because it is associated with the emergence of diseases such as gestational diabetes, for example.