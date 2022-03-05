Find out who is the highest-ranking Russian officer killed so far in the invasion of Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky, a general who commanded the Russian 7th Airborne Division and was currently deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army, was killed in action in Ukraine this week.

He is the highest-ranking Russian officer killed so far in the invasion.

His death was confirmed to the Associated Press by a local organization of officials in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia. The circumstances have not been officially disclosed so far.

US government-linked Radio Liberty reported the death and said Sukhovetsky had already commanded the 7th Airborne Assault Division in Novorossiisk for three years.

He also reported that he twice participated in the Victory Parade in Red Square in Moscow. He also participated in Russian campaigns in the North Caucasus, Abkhazia and Syria, as well as being decorated for his role in the annexation of Crimea.

“The destruction of at least one Russian general has been confirmed. Russian society is beginning to feel and realize these losses,” the Ukrainian defense minister said in a Facebook post.

A funeral ceremony will be held in Novorossiisk.

Sukhovetsky was 47 years old. In 1995, he graduated from the Ryazan Higher Airborne Command School, in 2009 from the Frunze Military Academy, and in 2018 from the Russian General Staff Academy.

Between 2019 and 2021, he commanded the 7th Air Assault Division in Novorossiisk. In November 2021, he became Deputy Commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District.

He received two decorations: the “medal for courage” and the “Order of Military Merit”.