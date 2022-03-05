First Lady of Ukraine honors and shows women participating in the war in the country; Look

The wife of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, the first lady, Olena Zelenska, 44, has used social media to speak out about the Russian attacks and the consequences suffered in the region. About the situation, she, in one of the posts, paid tribute to the women who, in some way, participate in the country’s resistance in the war. According to Olena, Ukraine has two million more women than men.

“Before the war (how scary and still weird to say that) I once wrote that there are two million more women in Ukraine than men. Just statistics. But now it’s taking on a whole new meaning. It means that our current opposition has a particularly feminine face,” the first lady wrote, showing images of women performing in Ukraine during the war.

“My reverence to you amazing fellow countrymen,” he added.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Olena Zelenska Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

In her statement on the web, Olena dedicates words of gratitude to the Ukrainian people. “Who fight in the ranks of the Armed Forces and those who enlist in the defense. Those who heal, save, feed. Volunteers who find everything they need for this. And to those who continue to carry out their usual work – in pharmacies, shops, transport, utilities, so that life goes on and wins. Those who take children to shelters every day without panic and entertain them with games and cartoons to save the minds of children from war. Those who give birth in bomb shelters”, she says in another passage.

In the end, Olena leaves a message of hope: “the sun can already be seen through the smoke of the bombing! Everything will be spring, everything will be a victory, everything will be Ukraine!”.

Olena Zelenska Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Olena, who is an architect and worked as a comedy screenwriter, grew up in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Southeast Ukraine, where Zelensky was also raised. They met in college, where she studied architecture and he studied law.

Both pursued a career in comedy. Zelensky opened the production company Studio Kvartal 95, where his wife worked writing scripts. They got married in 2003 after eight years of relationship. The couple have two children, Sasha and Cyril, aged 17 and 9 respectively.

First lady shows women in Ukraine Photo: Reproduction – Alex Lourie

