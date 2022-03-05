Flight is diverted after confusion over passengers wanting alcohol

An AeroMéxico flight from Toronto, Canada, to Mexico City had to be diverted to Houston, United States, yesterday after three apparently intoxicated Canadian passengers caused a ruckus after their request for more alcoholic beverages was refused. . According to CNN, the flight had to land at George Bush Intercontinental Airport at around 3:45 am to retrieve the passengers, two men and a woman.

According to a report obtained by the Houston Police Department, the confusion began after they were told by a flight attendant that they could not consume more alcohol. Police spokesman Kese Smith said they refused to cover their faces with face masks against Covid-19 and that they were “rude and confrontational” with the crew.

The flight was eventually diverted to Houston, where they were removed from the aircraft. Two of them were taken to Houston’s Sobering Center, a place where people are taken to recover from the effects of drugs such as alcohol. The third passenger was left in the care of Customs and Border Protection as he had not yet been allowed entry into the US.

Customs and Border Protection spokeswoman Yolanda Choates said they left for Toronto last night. After the incident, the flight continued on to Mexico City.

AeroMéxico did not make statements to the press on the matter.