For vibrator stuck in vagina, woman faints and ends up in hospital

posted on 04/03/2022 21:01 / updated on 04/03/2022 21:03



The report was shared by her on the TikTok app and went viral: there are more than 450,000 likes in the three videos in which she talks about the situation – (Credit: TikTok/Reproduction)

A US Army officer had a scare after wanting to innovate in moments of self-pleasure. The woman had to be hospitalized after the vibrator she was using got stuck inside her vagina. The object, which produced suction movements, stuck inside the organ – which produced intense pain and made the woman faint. When the officer woke up, she was already in the hospital, where the object was removed.

The scary story was shared by her on the TikTok app and went viral: there are more than 450,000 likes in the three videos in which she talks about the situation. Identified as @_alashawn2, the woman decided to share the details after showing footage of the vibrator and herself in the hospital during a video for an in-app chain called “Show You and What Almost Killed You.”

Questioned by followers about how the vibrator took her to medical care, she said she was new to the subject and that she had recently joined the sex toy, which meant that she was not prepared to use the product well. “I’ve been in the army, far from home, for almost a year. So, for me, the vibrator means doing what I feel like, so I bought the toy,” she began.

“It has over 10 different settings, 10 levels, and I thought, ‘at level 1 and 2 I already get to heaven, so with more levels I might never leave heaven.’ I shouldn’t do that,” he says with a laugh. It was then that she decided to set the speed of the vibrator, which also does a suction, to level six.

“It made me go to heaven within three to five seconds. I was euphoric and excited when I see that I can’t get him out of me. I try to pull the toy and it won’t come off — the suction cup, which does the suction, wasn’t moving,” she details.

The officer says that the discomfort became increasingly intense and she could not move or call anyone. “I couldn’t get up because my body was so weak that I ended up on the floor. The last thing I remember is that I passed out,” she says.

When he woke up, the woman was in the hospital, but did not detail the period she was hospitalized. At the barracks, the first thing she did was get rid of the object. “When I got back, I threw that shit away,” she says with a laugh.

The episode highlights the importance of using the products according to the manufacturers’ rules. The model shown by tiktoker appears to be an object only for clitoral stimulation, and not to be inserted into the female genital organ. Following usage guidelines is a constant request from manufacturers to avoid damage to customers.