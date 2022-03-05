Free iFood promotion for one year; see how to win

If you like to order food at home, then keep an eye out! iFood launched the “1 Year of Free iFood” promotion, which will raffle one person a day to win an iFood Card worth R$1,500 per month for twelve months. Thus, the amount earned can be used to place orders at restaurants or supermarkets on the platform. The contest is valid from March 1st to March 31st, 2022 and, to participate, simply register in the app.

Thus, to participate, you only need to register in the app (Android and iOS) and perform some tasks. Each task can earn you more promotional coupons. The draws will be held on March 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th, and on April 2nd and 9th. So, to sign up for the iFood app, check out the step by step:

open iFood and tap the “1 year of free iFood” promotion banner;

then press the “I want to participate” button;

confirm registration for the promotion by clicking “Ok, got it”. Then see your profile page in the promotion;

tap on “Lucky Tickets” to see your coupons participating in the promotion;

access the “List of sweepstakes” section to see the results of sweepstakes already held;

It’s worth mentioning that you can invite friends to participate in the promotion and win more promotional tickets. To do this, tap on the “Invite and Win” button and finish sending.

Finally, among the tasks you must perform, are registering for the promotion (1 coupon); place an order on iFood (2 coupons); order an iFood on the special list of establishments (2 coupons); make a purchase through Clube iFood (2 coupons) and share the promotion with friends (1 coupon).

Image: Antonio Salaverry / Shutterstock.com