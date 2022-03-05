Friday, March 4 | Summary of the day

Russia takes control of nuclear plant in Ukraine, advance through coastal cities and bomb Kiev again. Brazil comes out of technical recession in the 4th quarter, and GDP grows 4.6% in 2021. Shopping Guide indicates the best sandwich options. And the graduation of the 1st class of emotional support dogs of the state of RJ.

War in Ukraine: the 9th

1 of 2 04/03 – A woman reacts in front of a bombed-out house in the city of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kiev, this Friday (4). More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, according to the UN. 03/04 – A woman reacts in front of a bombed burning house in the city of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kiev, this Friday (4). More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, according to the UN.

On the 9th day of the War in Ukraine, Russian troops advanced through coastal cities of the invaded country and again bombed the capital, Kiev. This Friday (4), Russia took over Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. There was a fire in a training building, but the reactors were not affected – and the radiation levels did not change (read more about the plant here).

In another part of the country, the Ukrainian navy sank its largest warship, the frigate Hetman Sahaidachny, to prevent it from falling into Russian hands. The vessel was partially dismantled, undergoing repairs, in the town of Mykolaiv, near the Black Sea coast. It was impossible to mount it and restore its combat capability in time to face enemy forces.

At a press conference today, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the war will cause more death and destruction from now on. “These next few days are bound to be worse,” he said. According to him, there is a consensus among member countries that there should be no NATO planes in Ukrainian airspace, nor troops on the country’s territory.

And Russia has blocked access to Facebook and Twitter. The two platforms were on a collision course with the local communications regulator for different reasons involving the war. As for Facebook, the allegation is that Meta, the parent company of the social network, has restricted access to Russian media on its platform. And Twitter has been used to viralize images and reports of the conflict. In addition, Ukrainian officials make posts with appeals aimed at Western public opinion.

Why did the Russian convoy stop?

The UK Ministry of Defense said the 64-kilometre-long Russian military convoy near Kiev had barely moved in three days. US officials say Russia still intends to encircle and take the capital, but logistical problems could be delaying the advance (here’s why).

Is Vladimir Putin really isolated?

Experts heard by the g1 agree that the Russian president is isolated internationally. As for the support of the Russian population, it is still difficult to assess. As he controls the press, little is known about this topic. Read more on the subject here.

g1 Shopping Guide: 🍞🥪

Toaster or grill sandwich? The Buyer’s Guide g1 tested models used to make “fried” egg sandwiches. The selection has more basic appliances and others that allow you to prepare meats and waffles, for example. The idea is to evaluate different types and formats of plate to understand how practical they are when you are providing quick meals. The result is here.

Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 4.6% in 2021, and the country emerged from technical recession in the 4th quarter, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) announced today. In current values, the GDP reached R$ 8.7 trillion last year. “This advance recovered the losses of 2020, when the Brazilian economy shrank 3.9% due to the pandemic”, highlighted the IBGE. Despite ending 2021 0.5% above the pre-pandemic level (4th quarter of 2019), GDP is still 2.8% below the highest point of economic activity in the historical series, reached in the 1st quarter of 2014.

Remembering that: GDP is a flow value – it estimates everything that was produced in Brazil in the last year, not how much the economy as a whole is worth.

👩‍🏫 What do the experts say?

Economists heard by g1 assess that this recovery occurred unevenly between sectors and returned to an old “pattern”: slow growth. In other words, there is a lack of an “engine” for GDP to continue rising. It is a very similar scenario to the post-recession moment of 2015 and 2016.

It is difficult to scale this value of BRL 8.7 trillion. To help you understand this indicator, today we published a report that “translates” GDP into values ​​more, let’s say, “pops”. All this money is equivalent, for example, to half of Apple’s market value (R$ 17 trillion); 16,300 times the estimated fortune of Anitta (R$ 533 million); 5.7 million “BBB” awards (R$ 1.5 million); or 7.2 billion minimum wages (R$ 1,212). Read (and understand) here.

THE GOOD OF THE DAY: Certified Dog 🐾🐶✅

2 of 2 Emotional support dogs received a card at a ceremony at Palácio GUanabara — Photo: Rogério Santana/ Rio de Janeiro State Government Emotional support dogs received a card at a ceremony at Palácio GUanabara — Photo: Rogério Santana/ State Government of Rio de Janeiro