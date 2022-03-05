Galaxy app slowdowns may be caused by Samsung

The functioning of thousands of applications would be being harmed in the models Galaxy by itself Samsung. The fact is that some Galaxy models have a tool that is already installed and serves to improve the functioning of Android games.

The Game Optimizing Service (GOS) would be limiting the operation of more than 10 thousand applications according to reports from users on social networks.

The whole problem is that the Game Optimizing Service, apparently it can’t be turned off, and Samsung doesn’t really explain how the app works, other than optimizing mobile games, generating an infinite amount of complaints.

A Twitter user named @GaryeonHan posted images of a list containing more than 10,000 apps whose performance is affected by the Game Optimizing Service, such as Instagram, TikTok and Netflix.

Youtube channel teaches how to dribble the operation of the application

But not everything is lost. A Korean YouTube channel recently published a video showing how the app 3DMark became faster just by changing the name of the application in the system file manager, showing that it is possible to circumvent the unusual operation of the Samsung application by disabling it.

It has been noticed that the Game Optimizing Service does not come pre-installed on all Galaxy models, and Samsung so far has not given any answer about the reason for the slowness caused by the application, but rumors claim to be a way to save the device’s battery.

However, South Korea’s Naver blog stated that the company would be conducting an investigation to understand the issuewhich it seems, may be more serious than you think.

Samsung had already been the subject of controversy

This is not the first time the name of the Samsung is involved in controversies related to the operation of its devices.

In 2016, the Galaxy Note 7 arrived with an unresolved issue that caused the device to spontaneously explode or combust due to battery issues.

At the time, Samsung even tried to replace the battery with another, which only made the crisis more serious, forcing the brand to withdraw all devices of the model from the market.