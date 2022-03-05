Government updates rules for health plans to incorporate treatments

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned Law No. 14,307, which defines new rules for the incorporation of treatments by health plans. The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), from now on, should prioritize evaluations of oral drugs for cancer treatment.

“For oral antineoplastic drugs, this evaluation by the agency has to take place within 120 days”, explained the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, this Friday (4/3). “If it doesn’t happen in 120 days, that chemotherapy, that antineoplastic or that cancer treatment will be automatically included in the ANS list until the agency makes the analysis”.

In the case of other non-oncological health technologies, the assessment period by the agency is now 180 days. According to the head of Health, the measure favors the approximately 50 million Brazilians benefiting from health plans. “They will have faster access to new technologies”, he celebrated.

Treatments or drugs that have already been recommended by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) for use in the Unified Health System (SUS) must be included for use in health plans within 60 days.