GTA 5 and GTA Online will have several improvements on PS5 and Xbox Series in addition to the resolution • Eurogamer.pt

Rockstar Games has revealed the improvements it has prepared for Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online for PS5 and Xbox Series.

As revealed in an official statement, you will be able to play in a mode with the best graphics qualities at native 4K with a performance that can at 30fps, but you can choose the mode that runs with a target of 60fps and 4K upscale on PS5 and Series X, on Series S runs at 1080p.

There will also be a third mode, Performance RT, which activates ray tracing and runs at 4K upscale and 60fps as a target, if you want an alternative that sits in the middle of the other two, in terms of image quality and performance.

Rockstar Games has also confirmed that the new versions of GTA 5 and GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series will have faster loading times, more people on the streets, a greater variety of cars speeding through the streets, more slovenly vegetation, better quality lighting for shadows and water reflections, higher quality motion blur and anti-aliasing, and even better-looking explosions.

It has also been confirmed that you will be able to carry over a character from the previous generation editions to the new one of GTA Online.

For those on PlayStation 5, GTA Online will be available for free for the first 3 months after launch on March 15th, and yours forever after you add it to your library.