GTA V will have three gameplay modes on PS5; see more details

Rockstar Games released, this Friday (04), a series of details about the PS5 version of GTA V and GTA Online. Players of the new port will be able to choose between three gameplay modes (focused on graphics or FPS), the online mode will have new cars among much more.

First, the visual modes. On Sony’s next-gen console, players must opt ​​for “Fidelity Mode” (native 4K with ray tracing and 30 FPS), “Performance Mode” (dynamic 4K and 60 FPS) or “RT Performance” (dynamic 4K with ray tracing). tracing and 60 FPS).

GTA V on PS5 will still bring together faster loading times, increased people on the streets, more variation in traffic, improved vegetation density, improved light quality between shadows and reflections in the water. Also expect improvements to anti-aliasing, motion-blur and high-quality explosion detail.

As for DualSense, gamers will also be able to take advantage of its unique technologies. Haptic feedback and dynamic resistance on adaptive triggers will make players feel the effects of weather, directional damage, explosions and more in their palms. Finally, 3D audio will be present, to bring greater immersion.

It’s not just GTA V: what’s new in GTA Online

Those who prefer GTA Online will also gather a series of news. Starting with several new vehicles and the implementation of “Hao’s Special Jobs”, where there will be “the best car upgrades, new racing classes with modified vehicles, time challenges and test drives”.

Newcomers to Los Santos or veterans looking to create a new character will start with a chubby bank account. Rockstar will deposit GTA$4 million for them to start their business in the criminal world. Also expect tutorials and an unprecedented main menu, to make it easier to choose game modes.

The online mode can be purchased as a standalone, but that’s not all. PS Plus users will be able to redeem it for free at first three months after its release.

Looking forward to GTA V on PS5? The new version will be available at March, 15.