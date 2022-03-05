The judge of law Luciano Gonçalves Paes Leme, from SP, sentenced a health operator for imposing abusive age adjustment on the beneficiary when she turned 56. She paid BRL 1,600 in the monthly fee for the health plan and, after the readjustment, the amount went to BRL 2,300. Now, the plan will have to refund the undue amount equivalent to the overpaid differences.

Health plan is condemned for abusive readjustment in monthly fee.(Image: Freepik)

A woman, beneficiary of an individual health care contract, went to court against the age adjustment imposed by the health company, when she turned 56. For the consumer, the increase was offensive to consumer legislation, the Elderly Statute, the social function of the contract and objective good faith.

The health operator, in turn, argued that the beneficiary was already aware of the content of the contractual clauses, which regulate, “in a clear and transparent way”, the age adjustments.

When analyzing the case, Judge Luciano Gonçalves Paes Leme concluded that the aforementioned readjustment “is inadmissible”because the contractual provision that came to the attention of the plaintiff at the time of contracting, “it is not clear enough, it does not allude to the readjustment percentages incident on the occasion of changes in age groups”.

According to the magistrate, the readjustments should be restricted to annual ones, to those authorized by the ANS, for individual/family plans, aimed at removing the price gap due to inflation. In this sense, the judge understood that the operator has an obligation to refund the undue to the plaintiff, “then equivalent to the differences paid in excess from July 2021”.

In conclusion, the judge granted the beneficiary’s request to:

review the monthly fee, by excluding the age adjustment applied in July 2021;

to establish that the readjustments must be restricted to the annual ones, to those authorized by the ANS for the individual/family health plans;

refund the debt.

The lawyer Fernanda Giorno and the lawyer Rodrigo Lopes (Lopes & Giorno Advogados) defended the beneficiary.

Read the decision.

