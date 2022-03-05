how to combat this nuisance and avoid embarrassment

Infusions are ancient treatments to combat various symptoms and ailments. However, even with the advancement of traditional medicine, it is worth resorting to the properties of these drinks to achieve good results. So, this Thursday, March 3, at Casa & Agro, by Tecnonotícias, you will learn more about the tea for intestinal gas.

Next, we will address some efficient alternatives such as tea for intestinal gas. However, in this article, we will talk a little more about the properties and characteristics of each of the infusions, allowing you to choose the one that is best for the treatment of your symptoms.

Tea for intestinal gas

First of all, know that there are many reasons why we suffer from gas, whether due to poor digestion, intolerance, intestinal problems, among others. However, before we talk more about infusions that can improve symptoms, it is worth mentioning that it is always important to go to a doctor to research the reason for flatulence.

peppermint tea

Thus, according to experts, peppermint tea is one of the best items to fight gas. This drink is efficient because of its carminative characteristics, therefore, it provides an improvement in the symptoms of intestinal discomfort, as well as irritable bowel syndrome. Therefore, the preparation is simple, just put 6 fresh leaves in 1 cup of boiling water and drink a maximum of 3 times a day.

Fennel tea

Later, another tea that fights gas is fennel, due to its effects with intestinal problems and relief of colic. Thus, it is worth consuming when flatulence is related to some food that did not go down well or some temporary issue.

lemon balm tea

Finally, the last one on the list tea for intestinal gas it’s lemon balm. This infusion is efficient for digestive disorders, muscle spasms, flatulence formation, among others. So, if your problem is recurring, this is your best option. Finally, for its preparation, just add 1 tablespoon of leaves of this ingredient to 1 cup of boiling water. In just a few minutes, you will see the results.

