How to make acai very simple?

There are days when we wake up wanting to make that delicious snack, but we don’t know how to prepare the flour, so we’re going to teach you how to make simple açaí in a very easy way.

Many think that preparing this delicacy has all its difficulties, but on the contrary, it is very simple and you don’t need to invent much, and you are surprised when you discover how to make simple açaí!



In this matter, we will teach you a simple way to prepare it in a simple and easy way and that will make your lunch or dinner delicious!

INGREDIENTS

300 g of acai pulp

1 chopped banana

½ box of strawberries

½ cup of honey

granola to finish

HOW TO MAKE AÇAÍ

Blend the açaí pulp, the chopped banana, the strawberries and the cup of honey in a blender. Finish by putting the granola and more honey on top.

Once you learn this easy way to make acai berry, you’ll love it and venture further into the kitchen!

Thinking about it, you can learn this hot chocolate recipe to accompany this recipe!

