How to pre-install Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy with Xbox Game Pass

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy will make its triumphant debut on Xbox Game Pass next Thursday, March 10th, and if you want to pre-install it before that date, there’s an easy way to do that.

You still can’t officially pre-install it with Xbox Game Pass, so you need to access the Xbox app default on Android or iOS and do it from there. First, select the magnifying glass at the bottom and look for the game name – that’s usually how you find it, but for whatever reason, it doesn’t show up to us when we look for it.

So if you can’t find the game page in the Xbox app, a workaround is join your friends list (or manually search for one) and look for someone who has played the game and has included it in their “achievements ” section. If you find someone who has it, tap on the game and then tap on the game’s square icon when the next page loads – this should take you to a screen where it allows “Download to Console”which will finally start pre-installing the game.

Of course, as always, you’ll need to make sure you’ve correctly linked your console to the Xbox app before doing this, otherwise the remote download won’t work. As long as everything is set up correctly, you should see that the game starts installing instantly on your system and will be ready to launch on Game Pass next week.

If you find an easier solution than the one we’ve outlined here, let us know! Any questions about this? Comment below.