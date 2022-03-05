iPhone 13 Pro Max Wins Best Cell Phone Award at MWC 2022 | Cell phone

The iPhone 13 Pro Max won the award for the best cell phone of the year 2021 in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022, a technology event held in Barcelona, Spain. The Apple phone was ahead of rival smartphones like Google Pixel 6 Pro, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The choice was made by a jury made up of independent analysts, journalists and industry influencers.
It is worth noting that the iPhone 13 Pro Max competed only with cell phones that were also presented in 2021. Thus, recent launches such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Pro were not among the possible choices of the judges.
iPhone 13 Pro Max won the award for best cell phone of 2021 at MWC 2022 — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo
Announced globally in September 2021, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is considered by Apple as “the best iPhone ever”. The top-of-the-line cell phone from the Apple brand was launched in Brazil a month after the worldwide announcement, for values that started from R$10,499 in the 128 GB version and reached R$15,499 in the 1 TB option. Today, the most basic model can be found for BRL 8,909 – a discount of BRL 1,590, while the 1 TB variant is seen for BRL 11,999, a reduction of BRL 3,500.
With a 6.7-inch screen, A15 Bionic processor and triple 12 MP camera, Apple’s most expensive smartphone recently surpassed rival S22 Ultra in tests of photographic capabilities. Shortly after its launch in 2021, the iPhone 13 Pro Max also broke the battery record by leaving the screen on for a period of almost ten hours.
The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022
MWC is the largest annual mobile telephony event on the planet — Photo: Disclosure / GSMA
Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 is the largest annual event dedicated to mobile telephony on the planet. Despite the advancement of the ômicron variant, the largest cell phone conference on the planet held the face-to-face meeting, with the participation of market giants such as Google, Poco (a subsidiary of Xiaomi), Samsung and Huawei. The congress took place between February 28 and March 3, in Barcelona, Spain.
