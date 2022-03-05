Is it dementia? The Warning Sign You Should Never Ignore When Going to the Toilet

Fmemory disorders, mood and personality changes, unexplained irritability, loss of common objects, and difficulties with daily tasks. These are the most common symptoms of dementia. However, there is a warning sign that manifests itself in the bathroom and that can be the key to an early diagnosis.

According to researchers at the Institut du Cerveau in Paris, difficulty regulating stool progression or complete inability to have a bowel movement could be an early warning sign of dementia.

Recall that a study published in the Lancet Digital Health, which involved 20,214 people with Alzheimer’s in the UK and 19,458 people in France, suggests that diseases like Alzheimer’s can arise in the brain two decades before symptoms start to manifest.

Dementia is a generic term used to designate a set of diseases that are characterized by cognitive alterations that may be associated with memory loss, language alterations and disorientation in time or space. For most, there is no treatment and there is also no definitive way to prevent dementia.

It is recalled that the World Health Organization estimates that there are 47.5 million people with dementia worldwide, a number that could reach 75.6 million in 2030 and almost triple in 2050, to 135.5 million. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for about 60 to 70% of all cases of dementia.

