Italy seizes Russian millionaires’ mansions and yachts | Ukraine and Russia

Italian police seized houses and yachts worth at least 140 million euros (R$ 774 million) from four Russian millionaires who were included in a list of European Union sanctions after Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, sources told Reuters on Saturday.

A police source said a mansion owned by billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia and a mansion on Lake Como owned by state TV presenter Vladimir Soloviev had been seized.

In addition, sources have confirmed that yachts belonging to Russia’s richest man Alexey Mordashov and Gennady Timchenko, who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, were seized overnight in the northern Italian port of Imperia.

Russian oligarchs are believed to have bought several houses in Italian locations over the past 20 years and sources said more property is expected to be seized in the coming days as Western states implement sweeping sanctions to try to force Russia to withdraw from Ukraine. .

Italian banks were instructed by the Bank of Italy’s financial intelligence division on Friday to urgently report on all measures taken to freeze the assets of persons and entities included in the EU list.

Uzbekistan-born metallurgy and telecommunications tycoon, Usmanov is well known in Italy for owning several properties in Sardinia, while Italian media say Mordashov owned a mansion worth around R$365 million on the same island.

Taking into account the assets of his entire family, Forbes magazine estimates that Mordashov has an estimated net worth of R$146 billion before the sanctions.

His 65-meter yacht “Lady M” was priced at 360 million reais, while Timchenko’s boat Lena was worth about 276 million reais, a police source said.

Timchenko made a fortune in the oil trade and was described by Putin as one of his closest associates.

Soloviev reportedly complained on Russian television when he discovered last month that he was in danger of losing his Italian village.