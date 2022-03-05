Learn to grow Ora-Pro-Nóbis and enjoy the benefits that this plant brings to your health

The ora-pro-nóbis is a climbing plant, which comes with many thorns. It has its origins in the American continent, being from the cactus family, it needs sun almost constantly. So today, March 03, 2022, Blog Horta, Jardim & Cia will teach you how to cultivate ora-pro-nóbis.

Continues after advertising

Learn to cultivate ora-pro-nóbis: and see how your life will improve

First of all, you must understand that it has a somewhat religious origin. Her name literally means “Pray for us”, at the same time, she was part of prayers to Our Lady. However, it also has a certain variation, there are other color options of this same plant such as: Pink, Gold, White and Orange. But don’t worry, they’re all edible, and they’re not toxic.

Read below: Castor pie: what is it for and when should it be used? find out right now

Continues after advertising

The benefits of Ora-Pro-Nobis

Flowers: First, start with the most beautiful part of this climbing plant. Her flower, attracts many bees that make honey, they can also be eaten or used as decorations on dishes.

Sprout: Next we have the sprout, which can also be consumed. It has a high fiber content, it is the youngest part of Ora-Pro-Nóbis, it is said to be crunchy. Therefore, it should be eaten raw.

Continues after advertising

Fruit: So, finally, we have the fruit, and yes, this climbing plant produces fruit. It is rich in beta-carotene, hence the orange color, and this component is a strong antioxidant. And it can be used in jellies, juices and even liqueurs.

How to find Ora-Pro-Nobis

Finally, we come to the most important part, where you will find her to start planting. Don’t even try to go to the common markets, because he’s from the Pancs plant group, the Unconventional Food Plants.

So, you should go to nurseries or go to an Organic Fair, there you will have more luck to find your Ora-Pro-Nobis. And choose the ones with white flowers, because they are easier to grow.

Preparing the place

Now, you must prepare the place for planting. Because as already said, it is a climbing plant, so you must drive stakes into the ground. And if you use a vase, you should choose a big one, as Ora-Pro-Nobis is a vine type, it needs support.

Finally, you must measure the space between them, as you will consume them. It must leave at least 40 cm of difference between one and the other, while it must have a separation of at most 1.30 meters.

Soil Preparation and Seedling Transplantation

Unlike most plants, they need fertile soil to grow and bear fruit. The ora-pro-nóbis doesn’t need a big fertilizer, so don’t spend money on big bags of fertilizer.

Now, take the seedlings you bought from the nursery. And taking care of the roots, place it inside a hole of earth near the stake, the hole must be deep. So that when you place the seedling, you can cover the roots.

The Water and the Sun

Also, you have to be careful with the sun, or rather, the lack of it. The ora-pro-nóbis likes to be in the sun. Therefore, you should place it in a place with a lot of sun.

Likewise, pay attention to watering during the rainy season at your location. Put it in a place, so that the rain falls on it, so you don’t have to water it. Why will nature itself do this?

Finally, we have the dry season, where you should water it, only when you feel that the earth is dry. After all, the ora-pro-nóbis belongs to the Cactus family, and needs as much water as other plants.

how to prune

Finally, you must be careful with thorns when pruning. You have to be prepared to prune it, whether in its ornamental form or for consumption. Pruning is important, so your plant doesn’t grow more than your pot or ground can handle.

Read below: Why should you use vinegar in your garden? Discover 3 reasons

Find out how to DECORATE your HOME with LITTLE MONEY