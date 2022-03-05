learn to recognize 9 signs of illness

Cervical cancer, also known as cervical cancer, is a type of tumor that is mainly related to human papillomavirus (HPV) infection.

According to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), this is the third most frequent malignant tumor among women, behind only breast and colorectal cancer, and the fourth leading cause of death among them from cancer in Brazil.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (1) According to the National Cancer Institute, for each year of the triennium 2020/2022, about 625 thousand cases of the disease will be recorded in Brazil. Apart from skin cancer, the most common types that affect Brazilians are prostate, breast, cervix, lung, stomach, oral cavity and thyroid.Science Photo Library – STEVE GSCHMEISSNER, Getty Images ***photo-person-being-examined-for-suspected-skin-cancer Extremely common in the country, skin cancer is characterized by the appearance of tumors on the skin in the form of spots or spots with irregular shapes. Related to prolonged exposure to the sun, exposure to artificial tanning cameras or for hereditary reasons, the disease can be treated through surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.miriam-doerr/istock ***photo-woman-without-blouse-with-symbol-against-breast-cancer Breast cancer is caused by the uncontrolled multiplication of cells in the breast. Although common in women, the disease can also affect men. Among the symptoms of the disease are: pain in the breast region, hardened lump, redness, swelling and bloody secretion. Treatment involves surgery to remove the breast, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and hormone therapy.SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images ***photo-person-holding-symbol-representing-fight-against-prostate-cancer More common in men, prostate cancer has the following symptoms: blood in the urine, difficulty urinating, the need to urinate several times a day and the delay in starting and finishing urinating. Surgery and radiation therapy are among the treatments for the disease.Getty Images ***photo-woman-holding-throat Although it may be related to hyperthyroidism, smoking, changes in sex hormones and diabetes, for example, thyroid cancer is still not well understood by experts. Despite this, treatments against the disease involve hormone therapy, radiotherapy, radioactive iodine and chemotherapy, depending on the case. getty images ***special-lung-cancer.jpg Lung cancer is one of the types with the highest incidence in Brazil. Related to the use or prolonged exposure to smoking, its main symptoms are shortness of breath, chest pain, recurrent pneumonia, bronchitis, bloody sputum and frequent coughing. The disease is treated with chemotherapy, radiotherapy or/and surgeryBSIP / getty images ***picture-offering-cigarette-and-another-denying In Brazil, squamous squamous cell carcinoma has the highest incidence among stomach cancers. Treatments involve surgery or radiation and chemotherapyiStock ***photo-man-lying-with-part-of-red-torso.jpg Stomach cancer is diagnosed after identifying malignant tumors spread throughout the organ that can appear as ulcers. Related to infections caused by Helicobacter Pylori, by the presence of ulcers and untreated chronic gastritis, for example, the disease can cause vomiting with blood or blood in the stool, frequent belly pain and constant heartburnSmith Collection/Gado/Getty Images ***Drawing-uterus-with-spots-of-cervical-cancer-in-cervical-cervical Cervical cancer has symptoms of intermittent vaginal bleeding, abdominal pain related to bowel or urinary complaints, and abnormal vaginal discharge. Treatment involves chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.Science Photo Library/GettyImages ***photo-dentist-consultant-mouth-patient Oral cancer is a disease that involves the presence of malignant tumors on the lips, gums, roof of the mouth, tongue, cheeks and bones. It is more common in men over 40 years old and has as symptoms oral cavity sores, tongue stains and neck nodules, for example. Treatment involves surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy.pexels 0

Symptoms

Cervical cancer develops slowly and the first signs and symptoms usually appear only in the later stages of the disease.

“The disease first affects the cervix, the anatomical region of the organ that is in contact with the vagina. If there is metastasis, it can reach the vagina, bladder and rectum, which are places close to the uterus, as well as the lungs, intestine, brain and bones, which characterizes distant metastasis”, explains the gynecologist, obstetrician at the Brasília Maternity Hospital, Marcus Vinícius.

Here are the 9 most common symptoms of cervical cancer:

Vaginal bleeding for no apparent reason and outside of menstruation, which can also happen after sexual intercourse;

Changed vaginal discharge, with a bad smell or brown color, for example;

Constant abdominal or pelvic pain, which may be worse when using the toilet or during intimate contact

Feeling of pressure in the bottom of the belly;

Urge to urinate more often, even at night;

Fast weight loss without dieting;

Excessive tiredness;

Pain and swelling in the legs;

Involuntary leakage of urine or stool.

Diagnosis and prevention

The main preventive measure against HPV and other viruses and bacteria that cause sexually transmitted infections (STIs) is to use condoms during sexual intercourse.

The HPV vaccine, in turn, prevents the main types of viruses, which cause genital warts and lead to 70% of cervical cancer cases, according to Ana Glauce.

Annual gynecological exams, or at the interval indicated by the doctor, are essential for the early detection of the tumor and for the patient to have the diagnosis in the initial phase of the disease, increasing the chances of cure.

Pap smears detect precursor lesions in the cervix, which can lead to cancer if left untreated. “That’s why we shouldn’t stop doing the pap smear periodically, to also cover the cases not protected by the vaccine” continues Ana Glauce. (With information from the Your Health portal)