Maceió Health Department offers breast implants to SUS patients with mastectomy | alagoas

Women who had cancer and needed to have their breast removed can undergo breast reconstruction surgery through the Unified Health System. The service is offered at PAM Salgadinho for patients who have undergone partial or total mastectomy.

SUS patients will make an appointment with a breast specialist to evaluate the case and provide guidance on the correct use of the prosthesis, which is already delivered at the end of the previously scheduled service.

According to the Health Department of Maceió, more than 600 women who undergo an annual consultation are in line to receive the prostheses.

“We are a reference in this service in Maceió and currently we have a good stock to serve Maceioenses who have undergone breast removal. After delivery of the device, the patient goes home and has the right to annually schedule a medical appointment for evaluation and removal of a new prosthesis”, explained the coordinator of the Orthesis and Prosthesis sector at PAM Salgadinho, Natália Holanda.

two copies of ID

two copies of CPF

SUS card

two copies of proof of residency

histopathological examination performed at the hospital shortly after the mastectomy was performed.

Scheduling a consultation with a breast specialist at the unit can be done from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 6 pm, in person or by calling (82) 3312-5460 (option 8, then 6).