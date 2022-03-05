Man dies of caffeine overdose and doctor warns about stimulant

Caffeine favors an increase in blood pressure and heart rate. (photo: Pixabay/Disclosure)

A 29-year-old personal trainer died after miscalculating the amount of coffee powder to use and ending up drinking the equivalent of 200 cups of coffee. The lowest weight measured by the scale used was more than six times the maximum recommended dose.

“Caffeine overdose is rare, but it can happen, and this was not the first case. There have been cases in Japan, London and the United States, so I need to be aware of that. Excessive caffeine consumption is an imprudence that can cause complications such as arrhythmia and blood pressure spikes”, warns cardiologist Roberto Kalil.

The court inquiry revealed that the father of two, Tom Mansfield, of Colwyn Bay, became ill after drinking in early January. Tom had bought a packet of caffeine powder from Blackburn Distributions to make homemade supplement shakes.

The widow Suzannah Mansfield said that her husband, who had always been very healthy, after taking the “Death Shake” began to squeeze his chest and complain that his heart was beating too fast. Minutes later, he went to bed and started foaming at the mouth. Realizing that something was not right, the personal’s wife then went out into the streets asking neighbors and family for help and called an ambulance.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate him for 45 minutes with a defibrillator after noticing the absurdly abnormal heart rate, but Mansfield was eventually pronounced dead at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire. The medical examiner in charge, John Gittins, concluded that it was a fatality and stated that the cause of death was caffeine toxicity.

The autopsy showed that Mansfield had caffeine levels of 392mg per liter of blood, while a level considered normal would be 2-4 milligrams per liter if someone had drunk a cup of filtered coffee. The coroner said it looked like Mansfield was trying to get “the average recommended dose” but “got the math wrong” and there were “unintended consequences” that had a fatal effect.

The director of the company where the 100g bag of caffeine powder was purchased, Ben Blackburn, said in a statement read at the hearing that the substance should be weighed to two decimal places in milligrams and the suggested dosage was 60-300mg of powder. up to twice a day. He added that the company does not include measuring spoons in the packaging because they are not always accurate, and that he would change that now.

At the time of Mansfield’s death, instructions and warnings regarding consumption and potential side effects were not regulated on the product’s package.

Caffeine promotes the release of arousal hormones, such as adrenaline and noradrenaline, which favors an increase in blood pressure and heart rate.

According to the cardiologist, arrhythmias and high blood pressure are the most common effects of an exaggerated consumption of the stimulant. He recommends that your consumption be moderate, and that you seek more energy also in walks and physical exercises.