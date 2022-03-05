Mega Man X Dive is finally released for free on Brazilian Steam

Mega Man X Dive, available in mobile version since 2020, finally had its PC version released in Brazil. It was made available for free today (4) on the Steam platform for all of South America.

The game maintains the franchise’s traditional sidescroll mechanics, but regularly adds new stages and new playable characters – including bosses. It is free-to-play format: free, but with various characters, skins, items and perks that you can purchase via payments.

The story is that the files of all Mega Man X games (which were very successful since the Super Nintendo, in the 90’s) were stored in a virtual world called Deep Log. But these files started to be attacked by Mavericks, traditional enemies of the Capcom character. It’s up to him and other heroes to restore order.

To celebrate the launch on Steam, new players will receive 60 free spins and a limited Mega Man X6, called Gate. He is also the star of the temporary Mad Scientist event, with a new stage available until the 16th. There will also be special prizes for new entrants to other daily challenges.

FOLLOW START ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol